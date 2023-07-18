Having Glued 2 Ferraris Together Years Ago, Shaquille O’Neal’s New $106,224 Customized ‘Beast Vehicle’ Leaves Him Astonished: “This My Sh*t?”

Shaquille O’Neal may be a man of the people, but he surely has a taste for the finer things in life. His extensive car collection proves just that. Shaq recently learned that he will be able to add yet another beauty to his dazzling display in the garage, a custom-made Charger Hellcat Widebody he just received as a gift. The magnificent $106,224 ‘beast vehicle’ managed to stun even the big man himself. This is surely a major upgrade for the Lakers legend since his days of superglueing Ferraris together.

Shaq’s expensive car collection boasts of sublime machines, like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Polaris Slingshot, and the Nikola Badger, to name a few. However, the big fella always faced issues with getting into vehicles. In fact, during his early years in the NBA, Shaq was frustrated after finding out that he couldn’t fit into a Ferrari despite taking a fancy at the luxurious automobile.

Therefore, years ago, he decided to cut two Ferraris into halves and superglue them together to build a suitable motorcar for his massive 7’1 frame. However, Shaq won’t face that issue with this custom-made bad boy he just received.

Shaquille O’Neal receives Charger Hellcat as a gift

Shaquille O’Neal recently posted a video of the recent addition to his staggering car collection, a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody. In the video, Shaq could be seen marveling at the majestic vehicle, struggling to believe he just received it as a gift. “Oh, that’s my sh*t!” exclaimed the Diesel, after getting a first look of the beast.

“Uh-oh…I don’t speed, just wanna let you know that,” Shaq said, as he tested his new prized possession. The car was custom-built and gifted to Shaq by DJ Eric Forbes, who posted a video of Shaq driving around in the car, with the caption, “Surprise reveal for my bro @shaq 3rd @dodgeofficial Charger hellcat widebody I built for him. This one is my favorite hands down!”

The Hellcat Widebody brags a 6.2L V-8 Engine, 717 at 6,100 rpm Horsepower and 650 at 4,800 rpm Torque. The pitch black vehicle with 20″ black forged aluminum wheels can cost up to $106,224 for retail purchase, but would possibly cost more for custom manufacturing. Amid the grandeur of the remarkable vehicle, Shaq’s widely meme-ed expression of eating a hot chicken wing on the number plate(as if to show how hot the car is) stood out for many fans.

DJ Forbes has gifted Shaq custom-made vehicles in the past as well, which are documented on his Instagram. However, this one is his self-proclaimed favorite creation.

Shaq received a Hellcat on his birthday last year

Shaq received a custom Dodge Charger Hellcat for his 50th birthday as well. The car was gifted to him by Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports last year.

The red and silver vehicle has a horsepower of 800, with the words “Diesel Dog Mafia” painted in the hood. If he keeps getting such expensive vehicles as gifts, Shaq might as well just declare himself the luckiest man on earth.