“Soft As Baby S—” NBA Community Trolls Russell Westbrook For Getting ‘Westbrick’ Heckler Kicked Out Of Lakers-Kings

On Sunday, Russell Westbrook returned to the arena where many feel he endured the most difficult seasons of his career, facing the Los Angeles Lakers. It was far from a happy homecoming, as the former MVP not only suffered a loss but also had to deal with fans who got under his skin.

Advertisement

Westbrook has been trolled heavily in recent years for his badly missed shots. He’s been inconsistent, especially from deep, with multiple airballs and poorly hit attempts. So, the Russell “Westbrick” nickname got attached to him.

Westbrook, however, doesn’t embrace the hate. He calls it out as he finds this name incredibly disrespectful to his family, and during the Kings’ clash against the Lakers, he had fan thrown out of the arena for calling him “Westbrick”.

The altercation between the courtside fan and Westbrook came out during the game’s final moments and it was clear Russ was unhappy. He’s long expressed his disdain for this specific insult and has beefed with fans courtside ad nauseum about the same.

Westbrook got a fan kicked out for calling him ‘“Westbrick” pic.twitter.com/nlJfWbqF3u — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 29, 2025

The fan attempted to plead his case, but when an NBA legend has had enough, that’s the end of it. Security ultimately escorted the fan from his seat, bringing his night to an early close.

Other fans, however, did not like how Westbrook, an experienced veteran reacted to this heckler. Online, on platforms like X, the former Laker got heavily criticized, with one user writing, “Soft as baby s—-“.

“He’s so butthurt bro,” another fan wrote, with a laughing emoji, while one added, “Stop hitting the backboard on jump shots and airballing all the time, and people won’t call you that.”

Stop hitting the backboard on jump shots and airballing all the time, and people won’t call you that pic.twitter.com/sIm3ZduiPu — Huggy (@DeyLuvHuggy) December 29, 2025

Westbrook didn’t help his case with a disappointing night on the floor either, scoring just 13 points with a +/- of -17. The Kings lost 125-101, as their woes deepen.