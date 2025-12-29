mobile app bar

“Soft As Baby S—” NBA Community Trolls Russell Westbrook For Getting ‘Westbrick’ Heckler Kicked Out Of Lakers-Kings

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Russell Westbrook

On Sunday, Russell Westbrook returned to the arena where many feel he endured the most difficult seasons of his career, facing the Los Angeles Lakers. It was far from a happy homecoming, as the former MVP not only suffered a loss but also had to deal with fans who got under his skin.

Westbrook has been trolled heavily in recent years for his badly missed shots. He’s been inconsistent, especially from deep, with multiple airballs and poorly hit attempts. So, the Russell “Westbrick” nickname got attached to him.

Westbrook, however, doesn’t embrace the hate. He calls it out as he finds this name incredibly disrespectful to his family, and during the Kings’ clash against the Lakers, he had fan thrown out of the arena for calling him “Westbrick”.

The altercation between the courtside fan and Westbrook came out during the game’s final moments and it was clear Russ was unhappy. He’s long expressed his disdain for this specific insult and has beefed with fans courtside ad nauseum about the same.

The fan attempted to plead his case, but when an NBA legend has had enough, that’s the end of it. Security ultimately escorted the fan from his seat, bringing his night to an early close.

Other fans, however, did not like how Westbrook, an experienced veteran reacted to this heckler. Online, on platforms like X, the former Laker got heavily criticized, with one user writing, “Soft as baby s—-“. 

“He’s so butthurt bro,” another fan wrote, with a laughing emoji, while one added, “Stop hitting the backboard on jump shots and airballing all the time, and people won’t call you that.” 

Westbrook didn’t help his case with a disappointing night on the floor either, scoring just 13 points with a +/- of -17. The Kings lost 125-101, as their woes deepen.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

