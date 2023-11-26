“Everybody’s Quick To Murder Anthony Davis”: 32 & 13 Night From Lakers Big-Man Has Austin Reaves Standing Up For Him

Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts with Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the LA Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has been putting up some incredible stat lines. However, the Los Angeles Lakers’ big man is often slaughtered for his inconsistent outings. Tonight, Austin Reaves stood up for his teammates, clapping back at all the naysayers who trolled AD for a lackluster performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers clinched a 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. While almost all the members of the Lakers, who suited up, scored in double digits, it was Anthony Davis who carried the team over the line. The Brow erupted for a staggering 32-point, 13-rebound double-double. Further, the 6ft 11” star was a beast on the defense, recording two steals and three blocks.

Following the Purple & Gold’s six-point win against the Cavaliers, Reaves decided to speak up. The guard defending Davis from all the trolls, who mocked the latter for a 10-point outing against the Mavericks.

“Everybody’s quick to murder AD when he has an off night. … He’s affecting the game more than what the average human is picking up on,” Reaves said.

Anthony Davis needs to be consistent for the Los Angeles Lakers to win

Anthony Davis has been unreliable this season. While he does record these impressive 30-point double-doubles, there are occasions when his performance is subpar. This inconsistency has been a huge reason for the Lakers being placed only 7th in the West.

Very recently, Kevin Garnett and Stephen A. Smith had an in-depth discussion about the Lakers and AD’s productivity. According to the two, the Lakers are still being led by LeBron James and not Davis, who have an almost 10-year age gap.

Earlier in the season, LeBron James also stood up for his All-Star counterpart. In the interview, the King stated how the team didn’t care about the criticism that Davis was receiving on social media.

So far, AD has been averaging 22.1 points and 12.1 rebounds. It is no surprise that Davis needs to put up incredible performances if the California side wants to keep winning.