“Everybody Enjoyed It”: Kevin Durant Says His Bruce Brown Exchange Highlights What’s Missing in Today’s NBA

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown

Kevin Durant enjoys altercations. His exchanges with random fans on social media over the years have been a testament to that. Even when on-court skirmishes make for ugly viewing, the future Hall of Famer often comes forward to defend them, as he did earlier today following his tussle with former teammate, Bruce Brown.

Brown clashed with Durant during the third quarter of the Nuggets’ clash against the Rockets, which the Mile High City side ultimately lost 115-101. The relationship between the two players also appears to have suffered quite a bit of damage, going by how Brown described the situation in the postgame press conference.

Durant, meanwhile, remains relaxed. He’s an old-timer who feels the altercation was important, not just for the players to get things out of their systems but also for the viewers, who don’t get to see moments like these too often in the NBA nowadays.

Well, Durant didn’t just talk trash. He also hit a few emotes on court, which must’ve irked Brown and the rest of the Nuggets even more. After hitting a three, the two-time NBA champ went back to his own half dancing. It’s not a sight you see every day, but one that reaffirms Durant’s competitiveness.

Responding to Brown’s comments about him “crossing the line”, Durant admitted that it was exactly what he wanted to do. “It’s basketball. There ain’t no respect, no love…” 

“Everybody enjoyed it, the fans enjoyed the game, Bruce and Tim Hardaway [Jr.] didn’t probably enjoy it…” he added, cheekily. “That’s basketball. A lot of people say that’s missing from the game…it was a fun game, glad we got the win…” 

Durant didn’t look like a man holding a grudge against Brown or anyone on the Nuggets’ roster. He genuinely appeared to enjoy the moment, and that’s what he wants fans to do as well. That said, neither Brown nor Durant revealed what was actually said on the court though KD did admit he crossed the line.

Brown simply asked the reporter to move on to another question during his interview, while Durant explained that what’s said on the court should remain there.

