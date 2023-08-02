“Teach Me That Scream Thing”: ‘Metalhead’ Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Teases Fans About ‘Starting a New Venture’ with 29 Y/O Superstar

Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having retired from the NBA in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal is not a man who can enjoy a relaxed life sitting at home. He has since then gone on to become an NBA analyst with TNT, a DJ and a rapper, an ace businessman and investor, along with a myriad of other things. Simply put, the Lakers legend seems to love learning and doing new things, no matter what they may be. Drawing from the same spirit, Shaq recently learned how to do the signature metal scream. And as soon as he did, he immediately hinted at starting a band with his teacher, 29-year-old superstar, Sullivan King.

O’Neal’s DJ persona, ‘DJ Diesel’ recently had fans screaming at the storied music festival, Tomorrowland. Having performed at the 2022 iteration as well, Shaq engaged with his fans constantly, along with Steve Aoki and other superstar DJs. A fan, Yorick Lepape recorded a snippet from the Diesel’s time on stage and put it up on YouTube a week ago. Take a look at it below.

Admittedly, it could have been a bit dangerous singling out a single fan, and telling others to ‘knock his a** out’. However, given his character, Shaq’d likely have put a stop to anything before it was too late.

Shaquille O’Neal learns how to scream like a metalhead from Sullivan King

Boasting a following of 324,000 on Instagram, Sullivan King is one of the biggest names in the heavy metal genre at the moment. A big fan of that category of music, and likely of King too, Shaquille O’Neal recently met the artist. However, instead of asking for a picture of them together, Shaq said “Teach me that scream thing”, referring to the ‘death growl’. As a result of that, the following post by Sullivan was born.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cva4BmIt60S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Admittedly, O’Neal sounds closer to a live dinosaur than a human being having a fun time at a metal concert. Given the legend’s famously deep voice, it is a bit hard to tell if the audio is fake or real. Perhaps fans will have a chance to find out soon enough, as King revealed he will be forming a band with Shaq. Here is what he said in the caption of the post in question.

“(Be right back), Shaq and I are starting a metal band together”

Before long, O’Neal had shared it on his Instagram story as well, as seen in the tweet by ‘What are NBA Celebrities Upto?‘ below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1686580527040499712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When the metal artist initially said it, it was easy to treat the whole thing like a joke. However, given that this is Shaq we’re talking about, it’s hard to deny the possibility of the 7ft 1″ man becoming a metal artist before long.

O’Neal is preparing for another concert

The Chicago Lollapalooza and Hard Summer will be held from August 3rd to 6th. Shaquille O’Neal stands among the many artists invited to the event, and he seems very excited too, as this Instagram post of his makes apparent.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvX8KHoLrBO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Further, Shaq is in no mood to have his summer be a peaceful one. Being the life of the party at 51 years old, the big man recently revealed the dates and locations of his concerts that will span across the summer. Take a look at the post in question below.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuAcz73yeKR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Having worked harder than most people do throughout the year, O’Neal is now celebrating an explosive break from his money-making. And given the generous man he is, he wants his fans to be right there with him.