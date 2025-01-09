“Stars in Their Own Rights”: Lou Williams Acknowledges LaVar Ball’s Promise About His 3 Sons

LaVar Ball rose to stardom with his bold and outlandish comments regarding his sons’ basketball skills. However, his words that his sons would be stars came to fruition. Lonzo and LaMelo were both top-three picks in their respective NBA drafts and are thriving in the league. Although LiAngelo has yet to make his NBA dreams a reality, he has become a star in the music scene. Former Clippers star Lou Williams acknowledged LaVar for keeping true to his promise years ago.

Advertisement

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his opinion on LiAngelo’s rise to stardom. The success of his hit single ‘Tweaker’ has taken over social media. In less than a week the single has over 4.5 million streams on Spotify. In the process of giving flowers to LiAngelo for his success, Williams gave praise to LaVar’s belief in his sons. He said,

“LaVar Ball was right the entire time. Lets give LaVar some credit, he was right the entire time. All three of his guys are stars in their own right, in their own ways. Shoutout to Gelo Ball, he’s going viral right now, he has a big record.”

“All three of his guys are stars in their own rights. In their own ways.”@TeamLou23 says Lavar Ball deserves his flowers for all three of his sons becoming stars! 💐 Apologies are in order!@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/86cS0jPvv8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2025

LiAngelo found himself on the outside looking in when it came to his brothers achieving their basketball dreams. Following a theft scandal during his freshman year at UCLA, he never found his footing again with basketball. He had a few appearances with the Hornets Summer League team and their G-League affiliate. However, there was a cap to his success on the court.

As of today, Williams argues that LiAngelo currently is the most popular of the Ball Brothers for the past couple of weeks. His statement isn’t an exaggeration as Gelo has captured the hearts of the internet. Although it took longer than anticipated LaVar’s found success in his goal of turning his sons into stars.

LaVar Ball’s goals for his sons

LaVar didn’t predict that LiAngelo would burst onto the music scene but he did predict that he’d thrive in the league. Ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo prepared to hear his name called. LaVar spoke highly of each of his sons including the eventual second overall pick.

“All my boys are gonna be one-and-done,” Ball said. “Gelo [LiAngelo] is going [to] be one-and-done whether he’s good or bad.” Of course, LiAngelo didn’t live up to those expectations. However, Lonzo was a one-and-done prospect out of UCLA along with LaMelo who spent his sole season in Australia’s NBL.

Regardless, LaVar’s main goal was for his sons to be successful. Although it was rooted in basketball, it seems they have all finally found their niche in life. LiAngelo has another viral snippet yet to release and will perform at Rolling Loud. 2025 is positioned to be a big year for the Ball family.