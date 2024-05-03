“Start Applying For That Chinese Visa”: Kevin Garnett In Splits Over LeBron James’ ‘Doctored’ Videos Regarding His Lakers Teammates

It was inevitable for the Los Angeles Lakers to not get trolled online after being eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs in the first round. Losing to the Denver Nuggets in a 4-1 outcome, internet trolls took it upon themselves to make a video of LeBron James with an AI voiceover and it has Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett in splits.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett came across a ‘doctored’ video of LeBron James talking about his Lakers teammates and what their next move should be after losing to Nikola Jokic and the rest for a second year in a row.

Garnett uploaded the video on his official Instagram account with the caption, “AI be like,” followed by a laughing emoji.

“Well, that’s that. The refs did what they could, hats off to them. But 30-11 and 9, I’m still that guy. It’s a shame my second option is about as durable as a slow-cooked brisket. As for everyone else, start packing your sh*t because you’re all getting traded.”

“D-Lo, you’ve got the defensive instincts of a sloth, start applying for that Chinese Visa. On the bright side, Darvin Ham will never step foot in a Lakers facility ever again. I’ve reported him to the FBI for fraud. I’ve already spoken to Jeanie Buss. I’m recommending my guy JJ Redick.”

The AI voiceover could not have gotten the voice, dialect, tone, and even the message across any better. It seemed as if this was LeBron James speaking his heart out about his teammates during a press conference.

The video had James taking shots at Anthony Davis’ durability as an athlete, while also making a snide remark on D’Angelo Russell’s skills on the defensive end of the floor. The AI James video even threw in a remark about Darvin Ham and who ‘LeGM’ has as his replacement for the Lakers’ head coaching position.

LeBron James the rest of the squad’s future with the team

LeBron James has yet to address his future with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets for the second straight year in a row. When asked if he would come back to don the Purple & Gold once again, LeBron refused to answer.

Moreover, with how the series turned out to be, the future of Darvin Ham and D’Angelo Russell does seem to be in the dark with the Lakers franchise. As per BleacherReport, Ham’s job as the Lakers head coach most likely will be in jeopardy.

Also, D’Angelo Russell’s comments following the playoff elimination have many wondering if he would like to return to the team as well.

“When I signed my contract last year I knew what position I was going to put myself in. So to be in that position now, with a little leverage, going to try to take advantage of it.”

It is unclear what D-Lo may want out of this offseason but Darvin Ham’s exit seems more than likely. It’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers revamp if LBJ will be coming back to the team and much more.