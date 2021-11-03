“Jimmy Butler and Rudy Gobert are winning players and they richly deserve it”: Kendrick Perkins applauds Heat and Jazz superstars after they win Conference Players of the Week awards

Jimmy Butler was named Eastern Conference player of the week, while Rudy Gobert got the Western Conference honors.

The NBA has announced Jimmy Butler as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month and player of the week. Jimmy Butler is averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat is at 2nd position in Eastern Conference standings after 6 (5 wins, 1 loss)games. Last Week he scored 32 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists against The Charlotte Hornets resulting into a victory.

They are currently having 4 games winning streak. This seems to contribute to his player of the month status

Though Miami Heat is not the favourites to win this year, they do have the capabilities to make some noise in the East. Jimmy Butler’s performance has been consistent so far.

Jimmy Butler was the key player in Heat’s success in the Orlando Bubble(2020), where they went to Finals against all odds. Miami Heat looks good for now with the addition of Kyle Lowry and consistent performance of Tyler Herro.

The NBA has announced Rudy Gobert as the Western Conference Player of the Month and player of the week. Rudy Gobert is averaging 16.3 points, 17.2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz is currently the 1st seed in the western conference. Last month Rudy scored and 16 rebounds against Denver Nuggets contributing to the victory.

Judy Gobert being their defensive anchor plays a role in his player of the month status. Rudy Gobert is the reigning Defensive player of the year. Utah Jazz has the potence to be repeated as the 1st seeded team in the league.

Ex NBA player and ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins said “They [NBA] don’t give out this award to players that have losing records. You gotta be winning”.

Perkins said that Miami Heat and Utah Jazz are his dark horse coming out of the Eastern and Western Conference respectively this year. To him, it is no surprise that players from both teams won that award.

