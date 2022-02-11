“Kevin Porter Jr, that was a good HORSE shot, but you hit it in the wrong basket!”: The guard hilariously hits an impressive trick shot towards the end of the Rockets-Raptors game… in his own basket

While dribbling the clock out during the Rockets-Raptors contest, Kevin Porter Jr unintentionally hit a trick shot in his own basket.

Even though the Raptors-Rockets contest was a pretty one-sided affair, the bout was as action-packed as one expected it to be. Gary Trent Jr erupted for a season-best 42-point performance, Pascal Siakam added 30 points for the Raps, and Kevin Porter Jr had a valiant season-high 30-point performance for the Rockets.

Houston lost the game 139-120 but could’ve very easily prevented the opponent’s 2 points… by not shooting the ball in their own basket.

Also Read: Nikola Jokic has a wholesome routine to make sure he keeps his connection with his wife even when on court

Yes, you read that right. During the dying seconds of the game, as KPJ was dribbling out the clock, he unintentionally made a trick shot into his own basket.

Here, have a look at the play.

Kevin Porter Jr. sinks a trick shot at the buzzer… for the Raptors pic.twitter.com/mUKOxjQT2A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2022

Undoubtedly, these were the easiest 2 points Malachi Flynn has scored in his career.

NBA Twitter trolls Kevin Porter Jr for hitting a trick shot buzzer-beater in his own basket

As soon as Porter Jr accidentally hit the shot, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He said pic.twitter.com/jKY0z6FZYq — Full Draft Mode 😤🦅 (@BooRxdley) February 11, 2022

He supposed to score for the Rockets. — Literal Larry (@ImLiteralLarry1) February 11, 2022

Some gambler somewhere either lost or won on this meaningless play — Jake Grey (@therealJakeGrey) February 11, 2022

Nick Nurse wanting to get those two points at the end pic.twitter.com/oluM8mcMp8 — Nick (boston sports enjoyer) (@nickdelpizzahut) February 11, 2022

Also Read: Stephen Curry pulled up the 1991 Bulls GOAT’s hesi move while sending Julius Randle to the floor

The Houston Rockets are having a horrendous season so far. The team is sitting at the bottom-most position of the Western Conference with a poor 15-40 record. Sadly, this bizarre play sums up the Rockets’ subpar season so far.