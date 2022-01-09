"Fred VanVleet tops the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters": Stephen Curry doesn't make the cut in the top 5 while younger brother Seth and teammate Andrew Wiggins are on the list

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in catch and shoot 3-point shooters, while Seth and not Stephen Curry makes it to the top 5 list.

It’s no secret that the NBA has become a 3-point shooting league, courtesy of Stephen Curry. The former unanimous MVP recently became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Ironically, when listing the top 5 catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters, the Warriors superstar’s name is not present.

Former NBA champion and Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been playing phenomenal basketball lately. He recently recorded his first career triple-double that included 37-points. FVV has kept the Raptors afloat, being a +500 team.

Some of the other players leading the NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters behind FVV are Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, and Andrew Wiggins. The players in context have efficiency greater than 45%.

Surprisingly, Steph Curry doesn’t make the cut in the top 5 list. The former unanimous MVP is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Top 5 NBA catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters

VanVleet leads the NBA currently in catch and shoot 3-pointers at 49.6%. On the second position is Keldon Johnson. The Spurs forward is shooting 48.6% when it comes to catch and shoot from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry follow chronologically at 46.6% and 46.5%.

At the fifth position is Andrew Wiggins, with 45.6%. There has been a lot of momentum growing for FVV and Wiggins to be in the All-Star game this season. Both players are having a landmark year with their performances.

What is surprising is superstars known for their long-range shooting like Steph, Damian Lillard, and Trae Young are not in the top 5 list. An assumption behind this would be their high volume of attempts.

It’s interesting to see that three out of the five players on the list are associated with Steph in some way. While Barnes is a former Warriors, Wiggins is currently having a noteworthy season with Dub Nation, and Seth is the younger brother of Steph.

However, one has to give his flowers to FVV for his journey in the league, from being undrafted to being the current best player on the Raptors.