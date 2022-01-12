NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Kyrie Irving playing vs Chicago Bulls? Brooklyn Nets release ankle injury report ahead of matchup against DeMar DeRozan and co

Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle Monday night and as a result listed questionable for the big-time matchup against Chicago Bulls.

The Brooklyn Nets have slipped down to the second seed in the eastern conference. They are set to face the team that dethroned them last week from the #1 spot. They have lost 5 of their last 7 games despite having their entire roster back including Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant is playing 37+ minutes each night but they are losing to short-handed teams. The loss to Blazers without Dame and CJ will fuel them to defeat the Chicago Bulls tonight. However, they may not be at full capacity as Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and several others are listed in the injury report.

After the Blazers loss, Kyrie Irving said he will be available for the Bulls game

Kyrie Irving has played 2 games so far this season. The vaccine mandate in NY kept him out for about 35+ games. Although Nets refused to have him part-time this season initially, they finally budged after the Covid outbreak.

In just his second game back, Kyrie rolled his ankle after a dangerous play by Nassir Little. As the ball was heading out of bounds, Kyrie made an attempt to save it but Little reached between his legs to stop that.

They collided and Kyrie took to the ground. After the game, Irving called it a ‘bad play’ but the Blazers forward disagreed and said he’ll do it again if he had to.

After last night’s loss, Kyrie Irving said he’ll be available for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. It shouldn’t be surprising he’s listed as questionable the day after suffering the injury. https://t.co/34V7KDhzpB — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) January 11, 2022

Reporters asked for his availability in the upcoming matchup against Chicago Bulls and he assured his presence. As Kyrie is only eligible for away games this season, he is unwilling to sit out. Since he rolled his ankle, it is common to list a player questionable after that.

Brooklyn Nets have already lost twice to the Chicago Bulls this season. However, Kyrie Irving did not play in those games. It will be interesting to see the effect his presence will have when facing top seeds.

