“No, let me die out there!”: Kevin Durant hilariously denies being concerned with the 40+ minutes worth of workload Steve Nash has been giving him

Kevin Durant jokes about being ok with ‘dying out there’ after being asked about playing 40+ minutes in yet another game.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a somewhat rocky start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Looked at as the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, the Nets most certainly have not lived up to that level of hype.

Sure, they haven’t had Kyrie Irving for all but 2 games this season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, given their roster and how deep it goes with guys like Patty Mills, Nicholas Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge and even Cam Thomas for that matter, Brooklyn has still lost 14 games out of their 39.

Kevin Durant and James Harden are currently 2nd and 3rd in minutes per game amongst all players this season with 37.4 minutes and 36.9, respectively. Patty Mills is 3rd on their team (excluding Kyrie Irving who has only played 2 games) in minutes per game with 31.

Kevin Durant on his heavy minutes load during the past few games.

Kevin Durant has played 40+ minutes in two straight games now, with last night’s loss against the Portland Trailblazers being 41 minutes and the OT win over the Pacers being 43 minutes. When asked about his heavy workload and if he’s concerned, KD hilariously said:

“No! Let me die out there! Nah I’m just playing. No ,I’m not concerned but if the coach wanna give me a day [a day off], I’ll support it but I’m not looking for them. So, imma just play until they tell me that I’m sitting out.”

“Let me die out there. Nah I’m just playing” 🤣 Kevin Durant says he isn’t concerned about his heavy minutes, but will take his rest days if the Nets implement it “I’ll support it, but I’m not looking for one. I’m just gonna play until they tell me that I’m sitting out” pic.twitter.com/rSEqTMiugY — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 11, 2022

Steve Nash addressed the loss to a depleted Blazers roster as well during his postgame presser and blamed it on the fact that the Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back, with their first night featuring an overtime period.