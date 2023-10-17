“Stat Watchers”: 8 Months After Declaring Himself the Best Defender, Bam Adebayo Openly Attacks the Criteria For DPOY Awards

The Miami Heat’s, very own, Bam Adebayo came out swinging against the criteria for The DPOY trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year award doesn’t have clear criteria and struggles with the same problem as the MVP award. Bam this year, even told Bleacher Report that he was the best defender in the league.

Bam Adebayo is very confident in his claim as the best defender in the game and recently came out bashing ‘stat watchers‘ for giving importance to steals and blocks over every other aspect of defense. Around 8 months ago, during an interview with Taylor Rooks, Bam made it clear as to who the best defender was. Adebayo even laid down solid arguments in his favor. Rooks would go on to agree with the Heat Forward.

Adebayo guards “1 to 5”

Bam Adebayo is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league. The Heat’s big man can guard all positions on the floor, and have a real effect on the game. During an interview 8 months ago, Bam Adebayo made a shocking statement. On being asked by Taylor Rooks, if he thought he was the best defender in the league, Bam said ” I guard 1-5. It’s not a lot of us. Me, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokoumpo. Who else?…… It has to translate, and I feel like Rudy in the playoffs didn’t translate. And Marcus Smart guards 1 through 4 “.

Adebayo hasn’t been as successful as his arguments though. The Heat forward/center has lost the award the last two times, once to Rudy Gobert and the other to Marcus Smart. Just like MVP voting, the DPOY voting criteria is relatively subjective. With no transparent criteria in sight, many players have come out to criticize the selection criteria for the awards. Bam even recently took a shot at what the standards are for winning DPOY, telling the media ” Yeah, obviously we have a lot of people who are stat watchers. Straight to the column, and be like “oh well he had this much,” not knowing he gave up 40 in the paint“.

Adebayo takes pride in his defense

Miami’s No.13, knows he is the best defender in the league, and his teammates endorse the same view as him. Bam during his debut appearance on JJ Reddick’s Old Man and The Three podcast, was asked by Redick if he believed he was the 2022 defensive player of the year.

Adebayo responded promptly telling Redick ” I can guard through any position, I legit guard 1 through 5“. Bam even went on to mention how the Heat have been getting better on defense each year, despite losing key pieces. The big man gave a lot of credit to his teammates and the coaches for always pushing him and motivating him during games. With both Bam and Jimmy fired up, it would be interesting to see how the upcoming season pans out for Pat Riley’s squad.