“This Man Dead OG!”: Bam Adebayo Shared His ‘Shocked’ Reaction to Udonis Haslem’s ‘F**k Bill Russell’ Speech

Bam Adebayo revisited the jersey ceremony of Bill Russell in the recent episode of The OGs in the presence of Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. The Miami Heat center shed light on that period as he reflected on Udonis’ ‘F**k Bill Russell’ comments from that night. The 26-year-old talked about his shock from that moment before his former teammate revealed his perspective on the matter.

“We playing Boston. So you know his feel on that,” Adebayo told Miller on the show while pointing toward Haslem. “They retired Bill Russell’s jersey for everybody in the league. So they got 6 in our rafters and he end his pre-game speech like, ‘F**k Bill Russell too’. I said, ‘Bro this man dead OG,'” he revealed.

Following this, the co-host shared his side of the story hinting at his hatred toward the Boston Celtics as the major reason behind his statement. “I had to repent that. I love Bill. No disrespect to Bill. He just caught that stray,” the 43-year-old. To this, Adebayo jokingly responded, “Man caught a stray and he six feet under man“.

Haslem let his emotions take over soon after that, raising the question, “Will you ever see a Miami Heat jersey hanging in Boston’s rafters?”. “Respect Bill Russell. Love him. Why the f**k he gotta hang in here?” the 3x champion mentioned. He further added, “The s**t that come out them people mouth to us when we playing there? I might not take back what I said. Now that I think about it the way they the s**t that they” say to us?”.

Evidently, the 6ft 7″ Heat icon had nothing personal against the Celtics legend. Instead, his reaction was spurred on by the ill-treatment he and his teammates were forced to receive over the years at the Celtics’ home stadium. Thus, the idea of lining up on their home court, under a rafter of a Boston Celtics jersey likely just irked Haslem to no end.

However, at the same time, the NBA had its fair share of reasons to retire the 11x champion’s number 6 jersey across all teams. It was a deserving tribute to the 13-year-long, iconic playing career of the 6’10 center. In a period when the sport was in its growing phase, Russell’s Celtics were a major contributor in helping it gain popularity. Thus, his records and accolades spanning over two decades sparked the decision to retire his jersey throughout the league weeks after his death. So, while Udonis Haslem’s emotions are understandable, this was bigger than his distaste for Boston.

The jersey of Bill Russell is not the only rival one hanging in the Miami Heat’s stadium

During Michael Jordan‘s retirement tour in 2003, Pat Riley decided to retire the 6x NBA champion’s jersey in Miami. It was a sign of respect from the franchise’s side to an all-time great of the game. With this, Jordan’s iconic 23 became the first-ever retired jersey in the Miami Heat’s history. Riley’s open-mindedness and appreciation for MJ were key to this decision as he declared, “No one will ever wear No. 23 for the Miami Heat. You’re the best”.

The gesture does a good job of revealing how much the franchise respects legends of the game, across the board, irrespective of any rivalries. While it is a bit of a controversial move, the intentions behind Riley’s actions come from the heart, something that is only appreciated more as the years pass.