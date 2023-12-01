“Stay Confident; Let the Game Come to You!”: Stephen Curry Compliments Klay Thompson’s 4th Quarter Run against the Clippers

The Golden State Warriors’ 120-114 victory yesterday against the LA Clippers was their 9th win of the season. Led by the Splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors survived a late Paul George onslaught to improve their record to 9-10 for the season. While Stephen Curry topped the scoring for the Warriors with 26 points, Klay Thompson proved to be instrumental, redeeming himself from the media criticism he has been receiving.

Thompson finished the game with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, even going on a crucial 10-point run in the fourth quarter. The 5-time All-Star showed up to work against a stacked Clippers team prompting admiration from his coach and teammates.

In the press conference after the game, Stephen Curry praised Thompson, claiming that the Warriors needed him to come through, especially with the way things have gone in the 4th quarters lately. Curry and Co. have been guilty of making too many turnovers in crucial phases of games, something that has cost them multiple wins.

“For him [Klay] to get hot. He hit a bunch of different shots, he hit a 3, then a double-jumper…then another layup…That’s Klay. Stay confident, let the things come to you. Good things happen…It was much needed,” Curry said, when asked about Thompson’s 10-point run in the fourth quarter.

Even though he had a quiet game the first three quarters, Thompson was pivotal in the fourth quarter, responding to a dominant spell from the Clippers’ Paul George. He delivered 10 points in the space of 90 seconds, a performance that is bound to generate confidence for the future.

Steve Kerr expects Klay Thompson to return to form

Thompson has not had the best of seasons thus far, and has been found missing in crucial games. He has taken time to return to his former self after the off-season hiatus but looked close to it against the Clippers.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr maintained a confident stance after the game, claiming that he expected Thompson to simply continue playing the same way the rest of the season. Kerr claimed that it seemed as if the game simply rewarded Thompson for his persistent hard work. While Klay was obviously impressive against the Clippers, he has looked in form in recent games as well despite his team struggling for wins.

Still, the performance has inspired even the player himself, with Thompson singing a similar tune as Stephen Curry. Claiming that the Warriors needed the victory, especially after recently fumbling a huge lead against the Sacramento Kings, Klay expressed hope in continuing the streak in the coming time. Of course, if the Warriors are to emerge as Championship contenders, the 33-year-old will need to punch above his weight.