Steph Curry and Allen Iverson Gave Andre Miller Many Sleepless Nights

The NBA is more than just popularity and stardom. So many great players make an impact without jumping out on the box score. Take Andre Miller for instance. The 17-year NBA veteran wasn’t the most popular but he was always consistent. However, there were two players in particular who caused him to lose some nights’ worth of rest.

Every player in the NBA has one matchup they dread for every season. Many past athletes speak of how difficult it was to go against Kobe Bryant. Many current athletes speak of the issues Kyrie Irving causes with his ball-handing ability and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his insane physical prowess.

Miller played in an era filled with talented guards. When asked about the toughest matchups he faced in his career, he could list an endless number of players. “Tony Parker, Chauncey Billups, Jason Kidd, I mean, every guard I was losing sleep,” Miller said on The Draymond Green Show.

However, two stars in particular made him dread showing up to work. One so happens to be a legend from the past.

“Out of everybody, I would say Allen Iverson,” Miller revealed. “I was guarding him the entire game. I’m a pretty good defender, and this guy is still getting buckets.”

Iverson was a matchup nightmare for anyone. Even though Miller was one of the better defensive guards, it didn’t matter when he faced the Philadelphia 76ers legend.

The next name he mentioned is a star who continues to dominate the league even to this day.

“I knew it was time for me to go after you guys came along, and I had to guard that one little young guy, Steph Curry. Man, it was definitely some sleepless nights,” Miller added.

The 6-foot-3 guard didn’t retire until after the 2015-16 season. That means he had seven years to play against Curry, which included the Warriors star’s consecutive MVP seasons. Miller, who was nearing his 40s at the time, knew he couldn’t keep up with the new direction the league was heading.

Although those matchups were difficult, Miller is glad he had the opportunity to face these greats. Not everyone can say they played in the NBA for nearly 20 years and went toe-to-toe with numerous legends. Miller is in the small group of people who can say that.