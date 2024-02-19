West vs East Players’ Stats: Comparing Most Points, Assists, and Rebounds Registered in NBA All-Star Game 2024

Several scoring records were shattered during the 2024 All-Star Game. With the highest-ever single-team total of 211, the Eastern Conference won the contest as the Western Conference scored 186. The combined total of 387 also became the top score in the All-Star Game history. The East made 42 triples which is also the record in the All-Star history.

In the wake of such record-breaking performances, a look at the individual stats can portray a brighter picture. So, let us look at the top player stats during the historical All-Star Game scoring galore.

West vs East: Points:

Despite being on the losing side, Western Conference’s Karl Anthony-Towns led all scorers with 50 points on 23/35 shooting. He scored 50 in just about 28 minutes and shot 65% from the field. Apart from KAT, in the West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also breached the 30-point mark and put up 31 points, draining seven of his 10 attempts from deep. Meanwhile, for the East, 2024 All-Star Game MVP Damian Lillard gathered 39 points on 14/26 shooting from the floor.

Playing just below 28 minutes, he nailed 11 out of 23 three-point attempts and the average distance of his triples was more than 31 feet as he drained some half-court shots with ease. Lillard’s 11 treys made for the second-best effort in the NBA All-Star history behind Curry’s 16 during the 2022 edition. Apart from Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton drained 10 triples for 32 points, meanwhile, Jaylen Brown had 36 points to be the third-highest scorer during the event.

West vs East: Assists:

In terms of assists, Nikola Jokic led all the players with 9 in just about 23 minutes of action. He committed just a single turnover and also captured two steals in the process. Apart from Jokic, the joint second-highest assists also came from the West as Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry had eight dimes each.

Meanwhile, for the Eastern Conference, Trae Young led the way with 7 assists and committed just 1 turnover in around 14 and a half minutes.

West vs East: Rebounds:

In terms of rebounds, it was Paolo Banchero who led the way with nine boards. During his first All-Star appearance, he collected three offensive and six defensive rebounds in around 19 minutes. Apart from Banchero, for the East, Jaylen Brown and Scottie Barnes each pulled eight rebounds. Meanwhile, for the West, Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Davis each had 8 rebounds.

In around 28 minutes, KAT scooped up 3 offensive and 5 defensive rebounds. In around 22 minutes, Davis logged 7 defensive and 1 offensive rebound while he also had one block. The game was a show of shooting skills by various stars with a couple of highlights from Dame.