Basketball

“Stop the modern day SLAVERY”: Enes Kanter calls out one of NBA’s biggest sponsors NIKE, then points out the huge injustices they ignore in China

“Stop the modern day SLAVERY”: Enes Kanter calls out one of NBA’s biggest sponsors NIKE, then points out the huge injustices they ignore in China
Joe Viju

Previous Article
‘These players don’t respect LeBron James, nobody would’ve dared say that to Michael Jordan’: Skip Bayless fires shots at Lakers superstar for Cam Payne exchange
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Stop the modern day SLAVERY”: Enes Kanter calls out one of NBA’s biggest sponsors NIKE, then points out the huge injustices they ignore in China
“Stop the modern day SLAVERY”: Enes Kanter calls out one of NBA’s biggest sponsors NIKE, then points out the huge injustices they ignore in China

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter recently went on Twitter to point out the hypocrisy of…