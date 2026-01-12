mobile app bar

Steph Curry Calls Out Warriors’ Lack of Energy After Hawks’ “Young Athletic” Team Blew Them Out

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Stephen Curry after losing to the Atlanta Hawks on 11th Jan, 2026

The Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night was a painful watch if you’re a Dubs fan. Turnovers, zero rhythm in offense, and absolutely no answer to an onslaught from a Hawks team that looked fresh and full of life. Stephen Curry, being his ever so honest self, pointed out just what went wrong.

Atlanta has one of the youngest squads in the NBA this season with an average age of 23.8. In contrast, the Warriors are old and don’t seem to be developing any consistency with half the season almost completed. Curry, 37, declared that as the defining factor.

Curry lauded the Hawks team for being able to create separation with ease, and looked motivated to win. The Warriors meanwhile, simply looked uncomfortable out there with zero energy on the floor, or on the bench.

In the post-game press conference, Curry, who sounded tired, said, “In the end of the second and the third, they created all the separation… They played well the whole game, they’re a young athletic team… They were excited to get out there, and it showed.” 

The two-time MVP went on to state that the Warriors lacked energy in the early quarters, which allowed the Hawks to settle in and get comfortable very easily. The same was the reason with lack of open looks for the team. “You gotta credit their defense,” he added.

“They have a lot of athleticism, they like to switch a lot, a lot of off ball actions weren’t necessarily right. In certain games, you can feel like you’re pressing if your ball’s not hopping around… So, we can obviously correct that, but they have a lot of… a really good defensive effort.

It was a damning assessment of the Warriors’ dismal showing. They eventually lost 124-111, a margin that could have been far worse if not for a late spark in the closing stages. Trailing by more than 20 at the start of the fourth quarter, the team looked desperate for offense.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these