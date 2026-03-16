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Reggie Miller Roasts Podcasters “Who Never Played the Game” for Criticizing Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Performance

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Reggie Miller(L) and Bam Adebayo(R)

One of the ugly things to come out of Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance last week was the constant criticism the Miami Heat star had to endure. Absurd claims were thrown, with people accusing him of stat-padding, chasing a record, and disrespecting Kobe Bryant, whose 81-point record Adebayo surpassed. Reggie Miller has now had enough.

Miller isn’t the first NBA legend to come out and defend Adebayo, of course. Shaquille O’Neal has insisted that Adebayo did nothing wrong, and that he would advice future ballers to chase just about any record they can. Miller has now followed suit.

The Indiana Pacers icon, ahead of Knicks vs. Warriors at the Madison Square Garden, spoke on this matter, and opined that when has a chance at making history, they ought to go all in, just like Adebayo did.

“I don’t care if its your local church league. You get a chance to go for history you go for it,” Miller said, before taking a shot at those in the NBA community who are baselessly targeting Adebayo.

“I’m so tired of all these podcasters and guys who never played the game talking about ‘they ruined basketball.’ I do not care. 83 is 83.” he added. “For [Erik] Spoelstra and Bam to be getting a lot of hate from this, Your hate is misdirected. It should be too the Washington Generals!”

Miller did a good job defending the Miami Heat and Adebayo, but ended up taking a big dig at the Washington Wizards. He intentionally labeled them as ‘Generals’ because of how bad their defense was on the night.

For reference, the Washington Generals are just an exhibition team, who rival the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Adebayo himself, meanwhile, has not been affected by this slander too much. Those who understand and truly love basketball have commended him for his achievement, with even Michael Jordan calling him to praise him. And Adebayo, who knew Bryant, is certain that Bryant would have loved for his record to be broken.

After all, that’s why they’re made in the first place.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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