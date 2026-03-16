Reggie Miller Roasts Podcasters “Who Never Played the Game” for Criticizing Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Performance

One of the ugly things to come out of Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance last week was the constant criticism the Miami Heat star had to endure. Absurd claims were thrown, with people accusing him of stat-padding, chasing a record, and disrespecting Kobe Bryant, whose 81-point record Adebayo surpassed. Reggie Miller has now had enough.

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Miller isn’t the first NBA legend to come out and defend Adebayo, of course. Shaquille O’Neal has insisted that Adebayo did nothing wrong, and that he would advice future ballers to chase just about any record they can. Miller has now followed suit.

The Indiana Pacers icon, ahead of Knicks vs. Warriors at the Madison Square Garden, spoke on this matter, and opined that when has a chance at making history, they ought to go all in, just like Adebayo did.

“I don’t care if its your local church league. You get a chance to go for history you go for it,” Miller said, before taking a shot at those in the NBA community who are baselessly targeting Adebayo.

“I’m so tired of all these podcasters and guys who never played the game talking about ‘they ruined basketball.’ I do not care. 83 is 83.” he added. “For [Erik] Spoelstra and Bam to be getting a lot of hate from this, Your hate is misdirected. It should be too the Washington Generals!”

Reggie Miller GOES OFF on people hating on Bam: “I don’t care if its your local church league. You get a chance to go for history you go for it. I’m so tired of all these podcasters and guys who never played the game talking about ‘they ruined basketball.’ I DO NOT CARE. 83 IS… pic.twitter.com/kGaYdJidM4 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 15, 2026

Miller did a good job defending the Miami Heat and Adebayo, but ended up taking a big dig at the Washington Wizards. He intentionally labeled them as ‘Generals’ because of how bad their defense was on the night.

For reference, the Washington Generals are just an exhibition team, who rival the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Adebayo himself, meanwhile, has not been affected by this slander too much. Those who understand and truly love basketball have commended him for his achievement, with even Michael Jordan calling him to praise him. And Adebayo, who knew Bryant, is certain that Bryant would have loved for his record to be broken.

After all, that’s why they’re made in the first place.