Steph Curry Expects Big Superstar Addition This Offseason, Per Marc J. Spears

If analyzed right now, it seems evident that the Golden State Warriors’ season is just begging to reach a conclusion. Stephen Curry remains out, Jimmy Butler’s season is over, and new addition Kristaps Porzingis does not have the fitness or ability to carry this broken dynasty on his own. But ahead of the 2026-27 season, big changes are expected as far as the biggest name in the organization is concerned.

Advertisement

Curry wants ring number five, and that’s no secret. But at 37, there’s little the Chef can do alone. He needs a superstar next to him and next season has to be a do-or-die occasion for this group of ballers.

Curry, of course, is one of the best people to have around as teammates. He will lift guys like Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Pat Spencer, Moses Moody, and De’Anthony Melton, all of whom have prevented the Warriors ship from sinking completely. But, Curry is logical enough to know that’s not enough. Marc J. Spears, as a result, revealed that Curry has huge expectations for the 2026 offseason.

Spears revealed first, that Curry is realistic enough to know that 2026 isn’t the year he’ll win a title. It’s just too unlikely, added on top of the fact that he’s not 100% fit. “He mentioned to me that Jimmy Butler is not going to be there, but he obviously must like Podziemski, Gui, some of the other young guys on the team, Moody, if it’s important for him to get them playoff time…”

“I think he knows whether it’s a Giannis, whether it’s a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him, join Jimmy, join Draymond, assuming he’s still there…” Spears continued.

In February, there were widespread rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Warriors, and the likes of Draymond Green were reported to be on the trading block. That didn’t happen. But to land a superstar in the summer, Green may have to be put on the list again.

“Remember, this is the Warriors, they got a brand, they can quick-fix and add some talent,” Spears continued. “But on the cheaper side, is the younger guys and if you get them that good experience like they’re getting now, then it’s going to help the franchise in the long run and save them some money for somebody bigger in the process.”

Marc Spears (@MarcJSpears) on Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ young players: “[Stephen Curry] wants to play this season. He wants to play in the postseason. Does he have championship aspirations? I think he’s realistic about that. He mentioned to me that Jimmy Butler is not… pic.twitter.com/PtZ7BPpmYB — Chef (@CurryForGame) March 7, 2026

As long as Curry is out there, the Warriors have a chance. That is what experts and analysts around the league keep insisting. So what is stopping another superstar from joining forces with him for one last run with the three point king in the Bay Area?

That superstar could be Giannis, or it could be LeBron James, who may be looking to go out on a high note as he approaches 42 next year. Add a healthy Jimmy Butler to the mix, and suddenly the Warriors could start to look like one of the league’s best teams again.