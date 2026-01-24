Steph Curry Faces “Uncertainty” About Finishing His Career With Steve Kerr as Warriors HC

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry built one of the most defining dynasties the NBA has ever seen with the Golden State Warriors. Four championships, six Finals appearances, and a run of dominance that felt inevitable most nights made them the gold standard of the league. Since the 2022 title, though, things have unraveled faster than anyone expected.

The league caught up, the roster aged, and the Warriors simply have not had luck on their side. The latest setback came with Jimmy Butler, as the superstar tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. That leaves Curry alongside Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who already does not have the best relationship with Kerr. It now feels as though the golden age of Golden State is finally nearing its end.

Kerr’s time as the head coach of the Warriors may also be coming to a close. NBA insider Sam Amick released a report claiming that Curry has some “uncertainty” about finishing his career with Kerr as his head coach. Curry may not have many seasons left, and missing out on a fifth championship could be the early sign of a major shift on the horizon.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone until it actually happens. That also was not the only detail reported. Amick added that the Warriors and Joe Lacob will not address Kerr’s situation until the offseason. Meanwhile, assistant coaches are already quietly planning for their next jobs in anticipation of Kerr not returning.

Key details:

• The Warriors and Joe Lacob reportedly won’t address Kerr’s contract situation until the offseason. • Warriors assistant coaches are already “quietly planning” for their next jobs in anticipation of Kerr not returning. • Amick notes that while there was talk of… — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) January 24, 2026

This also comes at a strange time, as the Warriors had just begun to resurge and look like a dark horse threat in the West. But without Butler, that is a massive hole that cannot easily be filled unless Golden State decides to pursue another superstar via trade. Many around the league believe Curry could attempt to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, especially with the Greek Freak appearing increasingly open to ending his time as a Buck.

At one point, a contract extension for Kerr after this season was discussed. However, due to recent developments, Amick added that the “breadcrumbs” now suggest Kerr may not be back. Knowing this, the Chicago Bulls legend could pull out all the stops in an effort to keep the job he has held for over a decade.

No matter how this plays out, it feels like the Warriors are standing at a real crossroads for the first time in the Kerr and Curry era. This franchise has always been proactive, and at times ruthless, when it senses a championship window closing. What happens next will say a lot about how the organization views the final years of Stephen Curry’s career.

Do they double down and take one last massive swing, or do they quietly accept that the run has reached its natural conclusion and begin reshaping the future? Either way, the vibe in Golden State has clearly shifted. When uncertainty starts creeping into a dynasty built on stability, major changes are usually not far behind.