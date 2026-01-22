mobile app bar

“Guys Think It’s Their Turn”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Sounds Off on Bucks Teammates After 11-Shot Game vs. OKC

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be approaching a boiling point of no return with the Milwaukee Bucks as he’s dropped cryptic hints of desiring a move away from the side that drafted him over a decade ago. But not often has the Greek Freak called his teammates out, like he did last night following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giannis is not known for being a bad teammate or someone who hogs the ball. He does not shout or ask for it in unreasonable situations either, as some superstars over the years have. However, he does lament the lack of players on the Bucks roster who understand what it means for him to control play.

Milwaukee lost by 20 points to the Thunder. That wasn’t a surprise by many means. But what did raise eyebrows was the final stats that showed Giannis having just 11 shot attempts.

“I don’t understand,” was what Giannis said post-game when asked about his low number of attempts. “Maybe because we’re young. Maybe because guys think it’s their turn.”

The Bucks do have a plethora of young talent, and some of them, like Ryan Rollins, have shone. However, the Bucks are not winning enough games, and the others, no matter how much effort they put in, cannot operate at Giannis’ level. If they want to win and get a taste of postseason basketball, Giannis has to be the man taking as many shot attempts as possible.

Giannis had a respectable score-line regardless. He had 14 rebounds and scored 19 points but did also only take three shots in the first half. It’s nowhere close to what he’s capable of and he knows that. To make sure what happened against OKC doesn’t happen again, Giannis will also change his mindset.

“I really don’t get it. I really don’t. Maybe I gotta demand it more,” the two-time MVP declared.

The Bucks are currently 18-25, and are three games behind the Hornets’ 10th spot in the East. Time is running out, and either things fall in place for the Bucks and Giannis finds his motivation again. Or, the superstar forward could move elsewhere before the Trade deadline on February 6th.

