“Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus over the past 10 years”: How the Warriors superstar trumped LeBron James and Kevin Durant as being the best on/off player for a decade

Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus out of any player in the past 10 years, including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis.

Steph Curry has proven himself to be one of the greatest offensive talents in the history of the NBA. It goes without saying that his ability to get a shot off regardless of how little space the defense gives him is perhaps his best asset, usually resulting in a made three more times than not.

Hundreds of thousands of words can be written on what makes Steph Curry as good as he is on offense and most NBA fans are aware about just what makes him this lethal on offense. Putting his greatness down into a statistical format usually leads to overtly positive numbers that further push the agenda that Curry is indeed, one of the greats.

Plus-minus is one such stat that the 2x MVP excels in.

Steph Curry and his outrageous plus-minus over the decade.

Over the past 10 years, Steph Curry has the highest plus-minus of any player that’s played within that time span. His +6,086 is a whopping 1,300 better than the next best guy, who funnily enough is his former GSW teammate, Kevin Durant. The list consists of two more Warriors; Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Plus-minus over the last 10 years (regular & postseason) 1-Stephen Curry (6,086)

2-Kevin Durant (4,746)

3-Draymond Green (4,637)

4-Chris Paul (4,575)

5-LeBron James (4,543)

6-Klay Thompson (4,366)

7-Kawhi Leonard (4,197)

8-Danny Green (3,666)

9-Iguodala (3,303)

10-Harden (2,919) — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 29, 2021

LeBron James surprisingly sits at 5th place on this list with +4,543 as of November 29th, 2021. Staying true to his character, Steph Curry currently leads the league in +/- with +283 for the start of this 2021-22 NBA season.

For those not in the know, plus-minus (usually written as +/-) is a stat that shows a player’s impact when on the floor and if it’s affected his team positively or negatively.

For example, if a player has a +1 PM, it means his team outscored the opposing squad by 1 point when he was out on the court. A –1 PM means his team was outscored by a point in the time he spent on the court.