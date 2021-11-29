“Getting a technical foul definitely fired me up”: Steph Curry credits the Warriors’ gutsy 19-7 run against the Clippers to getting T’ed up by the refs

Steph Curry receives a technical foul against the Clippers and claims that it most certainly did fire him up, leading to a Warriors win.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been dominating the entirety of the NBA since the start of the 2021-22 season. They are currently 18-2 following their win over the Los Angeles Clippers and with the way they’re playing, it’s quite understandable as to why ‘The Dubs’ are as successful as they are.

The Warriors have both an MVP candidate in Steph Curry and also a DPOY one in Draymond Green, and are surrounded with loads of two-way talent like Andrew Wiggins, Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr, and others. With the offense revolving around Steph, the defense has no option but to double him off the catch/ off the dribble, leading to easy cuts and wide-open 3s for his teammates.

Also read: “Shoutout to Michael Jordan for my Wine Edition Player Exclusives!”: Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony shows off his latest PE, and also his sneaker rotation for this season

Last night’s game against the Clippers was no different as the 2x MVP dropped 33 points on 12-22 shooting from the field. However, these 33 points didn’t come without a few hiccups along the way.

Steph Curry explains what happened after he got a technical foul.

During the 4th quarter against the Clips, Steph Curry was outraged at a no-call from the refs, leading to him having a technical foul assessed onto him. This would be Curry’s 8th tech since the start of the 2017-18 season. Following this tech, ironically, the Warriors went on a 19-7 run to put PG and company to bed.

Steph absolutely SNAPPED on the ref 😡 pic.twitter.com/NHHyZ4wPuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Also read: “You think you can fight LeBron James and get away with just a suspension?!”: Lakers fans give Isaiah Stewart some special treatment as the Pistons visit Staples Center

In his post-game presser, Curry admitted that the technical foul had actually helped fuel their run against Los Angeles, eventually leading to a victory.

“I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go. It definitely fired me up, fired our team up. You have to be able to direct the energy into just putting the ball in the basket, obviously, after that. It helped open up the game.”

“I thought I got fouled so I let my emotion go and it definitely fired me up, fired the team up. You have to be able to direct that energy into just putting the ball in the basket, obviously.” Stephen Curry on his technical foul. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/XaETLzcH4R — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 29, 2021

Steve Kerr claims that it was the most upset he’s seen Steph Curry in a long time and admits that he was just as upset as the MVP candidate.