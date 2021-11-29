Basketball

“Getting a technical foul definitely fired me up”: Steph Curry credits the Warriors’ gutsy 19-7 run against the Clippers to getting T’ed up by the refs

“Getting a technical foul definitely fired me up”: Steph Curry credits the Warriors’ gutsy 19-7 run against the Clippers to getting T’ed up by the refs
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"LeBron James is clearly showing signs of bad blood between him and Isaiah Stewart": Skip Bayless points out enmity as the King tries to hit the Pistons sophomore with a step-back take-that three
Next Article
“Me wanting to be the first option for the Rockets is a lie”: John Wall exposes Jordan Schultz for having false information about his needs in Houston
NBA Latest Post
“Me wanting to be the first option for the Rockets is a lie”: John Wall exposes Jordan Schultz for having false information about his needs in Houston
“Me wanting to be the first option for the Rockets is a lie”: John Wall exposes Jordan Schultz for having false information about his needs in Houston

John Wall calls out Jordan Schultz for saying he wants to be the number one…