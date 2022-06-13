“Steph Curry is already in my company”: Shaq boldly puts Warriors superstar in his echelon of Top 10 players ahead of Game 5 against Celtics

Shaq claims that Steph Curry has done more than enough already to be in his company as a top 10 player of all time in the NBA.

Steph Curry does not have much to prove at this stage of his career. At 34 years old, Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, won 3 championships, two regular season MVPs, and is now leading the Golden State Warriors to potentially a 4th title in less than a decade’s time.

The discourse around his standing within the past legends of the NBA is one that is quite peculiar however. Is he in the Julius Erving category of legends or has he reached or even surpassed perhaps Hakeem Olajuwon? The one supposed ‘stain’ on his resume is the lack of a Finals MVP.

The 2015 NBA Finals was the perfect series to snag the oh-so elusive FMVP but Andre Iguodala received 7 votes for the honor and LeBron James received 4. Steph Curry? 0.

Fast-forward to present day and almost everybody acknowledges just how moronic it is to not have given him that award in 2015. Despite this, Shaquille O’Neal seems to have quite the bold claim.

Shaq on Steph Curry and his standing in the history of the NBA.

Shaq having won 4 titles and 3 Finals MVPs in his career along with a regular season MVP as well is a perfect candidate to pass judgement on anybody who’s ever played in the league. His ‘G-14 classification’ allows him to do so and he recently used this ‘power’ of his to sing Curry’s praise.

While on First Take, Molly asked the Lakers legend if winning a 4th title would put Steph Curry in his company. Shaq simply responded by saying, “He’s already in my company.”

“Some guys have their own special category that you can’t mess with.” —@SHAQ says Steph Curry is in a league of his own as a top 10 player all-time. pic.twitter.com/PLxUjfEjon — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2022

This is quite the praise from O’Neal and he would go even further and say that in the category of ‘greatest shooter ever’, he’s in that category by himself.

With a crucial Game 5 tonight at Chase Center, Steph will have yet another chance to show to the world that he indeed is the man to beat out West and perhaps the entire NBA even in his 13th season in the league.

