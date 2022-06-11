“Steph Curry saw the ‘Ayesha Curry can’t cook’ picture in Boston and took it personally!”:NBA Twitter reacts as Chef Curry takes revenge on Boston for doubting his wife’s culinary skill

Celtics fans made the huge mistake of dissing Ayesha Curry’s cooking. As a result, they forced Steph Curry to cook up the TD Garden!

The Golden State Warriors currently find themselves in a thrilling series against the Boston Celtics. With Game 4 in the bag, it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top.

Clearly, these Finals have revolved around the two stars of the show, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Warriors’ Steph Curry. Both players have been in exceptional form for the majority of the series.

Steph has clearly been key to Golden State’s success so far and will continue to be an important factor for the remainder of the Finals.

Stephen Curry finished with 43 points & 10 rebounds in the Warriors’ Game 4 win over the Celtics tonight. At age 34 yrs-88 days, he is the 2nd-oldest player in NBA Finals history to record a 40-10 game behind only LeBron James in 2020 (at age 35 yrs-284 days). pic.twitter.com/VvQtTyziuo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2022

The importance Curry holds as a player was on display in Game 4. He finished with 43 points and 10 rebounds, but there may have been some external motivation for his superb display.

NBA Fans react to Steph Curry’s exceptional Game 4 performance, claiming he took revenge on Boston for insulting Ayesha Curry

If there is one thing we know about the city of Boston, it’s that they have some of the most passionate and ruthless fans in the world. There is no line they will not cross.

This was seen prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where Game On!, Fenway Park’s premier sports bar had a sign scribbled onto a sandwich board saying, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook”!

Well, it looks like that sign touched a nerve with Steph. Many fans believe that it was the major motivation behind the way he cooked the Celtics last night!

Steph Curry saw that “Ayesha can’t cook” pic in Boston and said watch me cook you guys instead!! GOAT 🐐 — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) June 11, 2022

It had to been that Ayesha can’t cook sign — THE SOUND (@LongLiveAjack) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry after he found out that Boston restaurant said Ayesha can’t cook pic.twitter.com/lnWr6Trvu6 — buc nasty (@kevinterstellar) June 11, 2022

they said Ayesha can’t cook, but you for sure know how to @StephenCurry30 👨🏾‍🍳❤️ — ash (@_JLDT_) June 11, 2022

Safe to say that Celtics fans got a taste of what happens when you insult the cooking of Ayesha Curry and they certainly did not like it at all.