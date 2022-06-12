“ESPN spread Matthew Dellavedova propaganda about locking down Steph Curry”: NBA Twitter breaks down infamous Game 2 of 2015 NBA Finals against LeBron James

Steph Curry had a bad game in Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals. However, ESPN was wrong when they said it was due to Matthew Dellavedova!

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals and are heading into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2. One of the primary reasons for their success is none other than Steph Curry.

He has been exceptional in the Warriors’ run this season. The Dubs have a lot to thank Steph for, especially after his performance in Game 4, where he annihilated the Boston Celtics.

Curry had a massive 43 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, drawing the series as the Warriors head back to the Chase Center for Game 5!

There can be no denying just how good Curry is. However, there were a lot of critics back in 2015 when he was supposedly ‘locked up’ by Matthew Dellavedova.

ESPN got it wrong when they said Matthew Dellavedova put the clamps on Steph Curry in the 2015 NBA Finals

Back in 2015, the Warriors found themselves in a tough 2015 NBA Finals. In fact, the Warriors’ star player Steph Curry had a really bad Game 2.

The match saw him score only 19 points, not to mention he also gave up six turnovers. According to ESPN, and many other analysts, this was due to the superb defensive skills of Matthew Dellavedova.

However, NBA Twitter has proved this wrong with a video showing that Curry had a bad game in general and not because Delly was guarding him!

ESPN is a pretty reputable and trusted organization when it comes to sports news and analytics. Nevertheless, this shows that even the best can get it wrong.