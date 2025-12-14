mobile app bar

“Steph Curry On His Way Out”: Nate Robinson Doesn’t Envision an American NBA MVP Within the Next 5 Years

Nickeem Khan
Published

Delaware 87ers Guard NATE ROBINSON watches a regular season game between the Delaware 87ers and the Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers) in street clothes after signing with Delaware

When he became the NBA commissioner Adam Silver made it known that he wanted the NBA’s reach to go beyond North America. A little over a decade later, he has certainly met that lofty goal, as the league is experiencing its most international success ever. Unfortunately, Nate Robinson doesn’t believe that’s a great sign for American players.

The era of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is nearing its end and the world has since taken advantage. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, basically all the top players in the league were born outside the Americas.

Don’t get it twisted, America is still a juggernaut when it comes to basketball. However, based on individual talent, they may not be able to compete with the world.

That has become a great topic of conversation over the past few years. Iman Shumpert and Nate Robinson got into a bit of a debate on the All In podcast. Robinson’s faith in American players moving forward, isn’t as high as it was in the past.

“Steph Curry on his way out,” Robinson proclaimed. “KD on his way out. Unless they have some magical sprinkle fairy-dust, like they’re Peter Pan and can fly with their happy thoughts. Please explain to me who’s gonna take over.”

Shumpert highlighted the likes of Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and even Cade Cunningham but Robinson wasn’t moved.

“Jokic is averaging a triple-double. Luka is going crazy. You got [Giannis Antetokounmpo] that is killing,” Robinson reminded Shumpert.

The last seven MVP recipients have gone to international players. The league is on pace for that number to increase to eight, considering how great SGA, Jokic and Doncic have been playing this season.

Robinson doesn’t believe an American will win MVP within the next five years. But according to Shumpert, five years is more than enough time for an American player to prove Robinson wrong.

“We’re definitely going to come back to this in five years. I hope the Americans see this goddamn clip. Please do so all the American players can see it, so they can get mad,” he professed.

That said, America has always been in the habit of producing greatness. It may skip a generation but it’s always around the corner.

Mavericks rookie, Cooper Flagg seems to be on pace to be a generational talent. The upcoming 2026 NBA Draft also features a handful of projected superstars such as AJ Dybansta, Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson.

Of course, only time will tell to see who is right. The current trend may be on Robinson’s side, but basketball is a funny game!

