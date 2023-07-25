“My Team Beating Both”: Shaquille O’Neal Disrepects Kyrie Irving and LeBron James’ Super Teams in a Mock 7 Game Series

Lately, Shaquille O’Neal has been showing a lot of love for some of the legends of the NBA. As such, he’s been frequently sharing the all-time starting fives of some of the league’s top stars. But, this has also lit a competitive flame in Shaq. He recently shared a post on Instagram that featured superteams from three decades. The 1990s, the 2000s, and the 2010s. And, since he features on the 90s team, he confidently claimed his team would easily beat the 2000s team, featuring LeBron James, and the 2010s team, featuring Kyrie Irving.

Shaq has been posting a lot of these hypothetical matchups on social media. More often than not, he is included on one of the teams. Usually, the one that he picks to win. This recent post, albeit complicated, considering it involves three teams is just an extension of what is now normal behavior for Big Diesel.

Shaquille O’Neal claims his 1990s team would easily beat LeBron James’ 2000s team and Kyrie Irving’s 2010s team

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared a post on Instagram featuring three teams all from different decades. All three of the teams had some incredible talent, but according to Shaq, only one team would come out on top. Especially, if they went against each other in a seven-game series.

The first team, the 1990s team featured Allen Iverson, Larry Johnson, Chris Webber, Tim Duncan, and The Big Aristotle himself. The second team, the 2000s team had the likes of Derrick Rose, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard, and Yao Ming. And, finally, the 2010s team which included Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

All three teams would cause problems in today’s NBA. However, O’Neal has confidently claimed that his team would easily defeat LeBron’s and Kyrie’s teams.

“My team beating both teams in a seven game series. Easily I might add.”

It certainly is a bold claim from Shaq. After all, there are some generational talents on all three teams. But, one thing is for certain, it would make for an interesting seven-game series.

Shaq’s dominance coupled with Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson’s skills makes for a formidable trio

When it comes to all-time starting fives and all-decade starting fives, people have mixed opinions. And, Shaquille O’Neal’s take is sure to have garnered support while also rubbing a few feathers the wrong way. But, taking a look at all three teams side-by-side, it’s hard not to agree with him.

Shaq was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest power forward of all-time. Plus, once you throw Allen Iverson into the mix the team seems nigh unstoppable. So, it’s safe to say that the four-time NBA Champion probably got it right on this one.