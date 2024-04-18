Caitlin Clark Joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a Coveted List After Nike’s Signature Shoe Reveal

Caitlin Clark has created history by breaking several records previously unbeknownst in women’s basketball. Entering the WNBA, she is perhaps the most hyped rookie, earning comparison to the great Michael Jordan in hopes of revolutionizing the league. And now, she has drawn parallels with the GOAT for one more reason. Ahead of her rookie WNBA season, Clark is nearing to sign an 8-figure endorsement deal with Nike, guaranteeing her to receive signature shoes.

Clark has been associated with Nike since her early days at Iowa. Nike has made several merchandise and advertisements to honor the achievements of the hoops phenomenon on the hardwood. After signing this deal, Clark will join an elite group, consisting of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as a rookie with their signature shoes, first in the WNBA.

To date, only nine rookies in the NBA have received their signature shoes. Some notable names in this list include MJ and LeBron James with Nike, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson with Reebok, and Hakeem Olajuwon with Etonic.

Interestingly, Nike has dished out only two rookies their signature shoes, and both turned out to be the best in the world. Perhaps the same could be true for Caitlin Clark, who appears to be the greatest prospect entering the WNBA, given her incredible achievements in college and the current hype surrounding the Iowa graduate.

Caitlin Clark’s relationship with Nike goes back to her college days

Caitlin Clark’s association with Nike started in college, when she signed a deal with the Swoosh brand in October 2022, marking the start of a lasting relationship between the Iowa star and the sneaker brand.

In a release announcing this agreement, Clark said, “I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game,” which explains her eagerness to build a lasting bond with the brand. Clark added that she was ‘humbled’ to join the current generation of Nike athletes.

After Clark broke the NCAA all-time scoring record, Nike released an enthralling commercial to celebrate the achievement of their star player. Hence, it is only likely that the 2024 WNBA first-overall pick would want to maintain this relationship with Nike going further as a professional player. According to ‘The Athletic’, she is close to bagging a $10 million rookie deal with Nike that would also fetch her $1 million annually for her shoe deal.