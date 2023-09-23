“Stephen A Smith, You Failed All Man Kind!”: Dwyane Wade Hilariously Joins Shaquille O’Neal and Snoop Dogg While Trolling First Take Host

ESPN’s First Take host and sports analyst – Stephen A. Smith, just had his nightmare come true. Invited to throw the first pitch at the New York Yankees game, he landed the ball to the catcher in one bounce. The embarrassing moment forced him to cover his face while social media got to work trolling him. His own show, ESPN’s First Take did not pity him as they invited one celebrity after another to roast him. Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, the list just kept going.

Before the throw, Stephen A. was seen warming up his shoulders and throwing trial pitches on the ground. However, when it came to standing on the mound at the center of the Yankee Stadium, he bottled it. The most hilarious part of it is he knew it immediately.

He tried to defend himself by saying he did not realize how far the mound was from the catcher till he stood on it. Apparently, the practice pitches happened at a much closer range. Admiitedly, s excuses go, that might just be the worst of them all. With the entire American public witnessing the disaster, there is nothing Stephen A. can really say to redeem himself.

Dwayne Wade trolls Stephen A. Smith

NBA superstar Dwayne Wade got in on the trolling action after the embarrassing pitch made by Stephen A. Smith. First Take’s Instagram handle trolled the host by showing photos of the pitch, taken before and after the moment. Wade even commented on the post, saying:

“This is hilarious SA [Stephen A. Smith]. You failed all mankind.”

The above comment was just the beginning of a long night for the analyst. First Take dedicated an entire segment to the roast of Stephen A, inviting Steve Harvey, Snoop Dogg, and Shaquille O’Neal to share their thoughts. Even his colleagues Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, and Shannon Sharpe took their shots. To finish the entertaining segment off, Stephen A. Smith’s sister also gave him a piece of her mind.

Steve Harvey told him that he was embarrassed and had to answer calls from folks asking about the pitch. Snoop hilariously asks him to get help and tells him that he doesn’t have one athletic bone on his body. If this wasn’t embarrassing enough, his sister also expressed her disappointment on live television.

Admittedly, a blow from his own family felt like the proverbial slam to a segment-long alley-oop. Unfortunately for Stephen A., this poster dunk on him may last a long time.

Social media trolls Stephen A. Smith for his pitch

As usual, the social media trolls had a field day after the pitch thrown by the ESPN Analyst. One user compared his throw to American Rapper – ‘Megan Thee Stallion’ while stating she did a much better job. Here is the tweet shared by ‘Alpha Kabine’:

Stephen A. Smith had a rough day in the office, but it was all in good fun and laughter. The ESPN Analyst is widely popular among sports personalities and celebrities. The various messages and comments are proof of how much he is loved by everyone in the sports industry.