Shaquille O’Neal Highlights ‘Shaqmobile’ Sale as His Luxury DJ Tour Bus Sells After Failed Auction

It’s tough to keep up with Shaquille O’Neal’s insatiable automobile habit. This man goes through vehicles like he used to go through overmatched defenders in the paint, buying and selling enough new rides to make your head spin.

Shaq can’t even keep up with his wheeling and dealing himself, as seen in March when he was surprised at his door with a custom car that he had forgotten he had purchased in the first place. That bit of momentary confusion has done nothing to slow him down, though.

Shaq’s latest transaction involved his luxury DJ tour bus known as the Shaqmobile, which he just sold to a billionaire car collector through Effortless Motors, the company that has handled many of his automotive transactions in the past.

Like its former owner, the Shaqmobile’s most obvious attribute is its size. This custom 2008 Freightliner Columbia RV has eight-foot ceilings to comfortably fit even a Hall of Fame center. Outside, Shaq’s giant likeness is plastered all over it, while inside, it’s decked out with multiple sofas, a dining table, a DJ station, two TVs, an LED fireplace, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Fittingly for a vehicle owned by someone nicknamed the Big Diesel, the Shaqmobile doesn’t run on unleaded. The big man initially tried to auction it off earlier this year on Bring a Trailer, an online auction house specializing in classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles, but the sale never went through because the reserve price wasn’t met.

Luckily, it now has a home.

As detailed by autoevolution’s Elena Luchian, the Shaqmobile joins the custom Dodge Charger Hellcat that he sold to a 15-year-old for a Bitcoin and the maroon Tesla Cybertruck that he sold to Brooklyn Nets power forward Trendan Watford as vehicles he’s unloaded in the last month alone.

Lest anyone worry that Shaq won’t have anything to put in his garage, fear not. These sales seem to have been made to facilitate room for his many other vehicle purchases, which are as flashy as they are numerous. Shaq has admitted to owning 40 vehicles on Angel Reese’s podcast earlier this year.

There’s the $160,000 Cadillac Escalade that he forgot he bought in March, the three Cyber trucks he purchased in December (he sold the one to Watford but still has the other two), and the customized Lucid Coupe that he also bought in January that he converted from a four-door to a two-door so that it could fit all 7-foot-1 of him.

Effortless Motors seems to do impressive work, but Shaq’s unchecked buying and selling habits may be single-handedly keeping the company in business. Now that the Shaqmobile has been sold off, it probably won’t be long until another vehicle takes its place.