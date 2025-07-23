Steph Curry’s 5 Y/O Daughter Riley Had Her ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Moment During Aunt Sydel’s Wedding Dress Shopping

Professional basketball and reality television don’t necessarily go hand-in-hand. That said, there are times the two worlds crossover. One of those instances was in 2017, when Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, appeared on Say Yes To The Dress alongside her niece, Steph’s daughter, Riley.

Advertisement

Sydel was preparing to get hitched to NBA star Damion Lee, and got a chance to search for her gown on the popular TLC series that helps new brides do that. She brought Riley, who was only 5 years old at the time, because of their shared love for the program.

The auntie and niece were big fans of the Say Yes To The Dress host, Randy Fenoli. During the interview portion, Riley was asked why she had a desire to meet the famed bridal fashion designer. After taking a moment to really consider the question, she gave this very adorable answer.

“Because he’s very handsome,” stated Riley, which brought her Aunt to laughter. “Yes!” screamed Sydel moments after, her pride gleaming as she started back at the camera.

It was a very sincere moment between the two, one that would get paid off in spades moments later. As Sydel looked through a selection of dresses, Riley picked out a potential option. Randy would then enter, and Riley skipped giving him a handshake and went right to giving him a hug.

As if that wasn’t cute enough, the cameras kicked back to the interview portion with Sydel and Riley, where Riley relived the moment and gave a resounding silent cheer.

Sydel got some good news on the episode as well. She would find the dress she loved, calling it “perfect.” The popular YouTuber and Lee would have a wonderful wedding, and share three kids together: Dacen, Daxon, and Daryn.

As for Riley? She is now 13, and still has a million-dollar personality. She was spotted this past NBA season cheering on her future Hall of Fame father, particuarly in their Play-In victory over the Grizzlies that secured them a spot into the postseason.

It just goes to show you that a child having many influences when they grow up is just as important as having good parenting. Riley and Sydel will forever get to remember appearing on one of their favorite television shows together. And Sydel will never forget that she got to choose her wedding dress with her lovable niece by her side.