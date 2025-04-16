Ayesha Curry and Daughter Riley Break Into a Dance as Steph Curry Leads Warriors Past Grizzles to Secure Playoff Berth

The Golden State Warriors have finally beaten the curse of the Play-In Tournament. After going 0-3 in it since it was introduced, they finally won their first game last night, officially clinching the 7th seed in the West. Despite a slow start, Steph Curry and the Warriors picked up pace, with Jimmy Butler putting forth the best performance he’s had as a Warrior.

The 121-116 win needed a big night from Steph Curry, and he did not disappoint. The Chef cooked up 37 points in 39 minutes, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. The win helped the Warriors secure a first round playoff matchup against the 2nd seeded Rockets.

Having family around means everything to Steph Curry, and he had them cheering for him tonight in one of the biggest games of the season. Steph’s wife Ayesha and his elder daughter Riley were in attendance for the game tonight.

After the win, Ayesha posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her and Riley dancing along to the music in the arena, captioned, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30.”

Steph’s huge night may have been a direct result of his wife and daughter in the stands, as he’s a true showman and a family man. He scored 15 of the Warriors’ 27 points in the 4th quarter, including 10 in a row to close the game out.

Ayesha Curry with her daughter Riley! pic.twitter.com/FimLcITRPO — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 16, 2025

Given the history of the beef between the Dubs and the Grizzlies, and the fact that the Grizzlies beat them by 51 points earlier this season, this win was sure to have felt good for the San Francisco-based team.

With this win, the 7-seeded Warriors will take on the 2-seeded Rockets, with whom they also have a historic rivalry. There may not be any reason for them to sweat it, though, as the Dubs won their regular season series 3-2.

With a rejuvenated Steph Curry and Playoff Jimmy Butler itching to prove themselves again, the Warriors shouldn’t be worried about being the lower-rated seed heading into the 1st round series.