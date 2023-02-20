HomeSearch

“Are You Producing the Show” Ernie Johnson Humbled Shaquille O’Neal for Trying to Rush the All-Star Draft

Adit Pujari
|Published 20/02/2023

Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson.
Credits: USA Today Sports

The NBA All-Star draft was a huge success. Picking the members of each team before the game started was a fascinating move. It’s fortunate that it succeeded so well. Perhaps part of the reason for the success was the banter of the NBA on TNT crew. While Ernie mediated the draft, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley were sitting on the side.

After Giannis and LeBron James finalized the reserves, Ernie was trying to initiate a conversation However, while Ernie was talking to LeBron and Giannis about their selections, Shaquille O’Neal attempted to rush the host.

Ernie snapped at Shaquille O’Neal for rushing him

Ernie was clearly not entertained by Shaq’s hurry. He immediately called out the 7ft legend for it. Ernie asked if Shaq was also the producer of the show. His remark did not go over O’Neal’s head, who immediately apologized to Ernie for it. Considering Ernie is the voice of sanity on the NBA on the TNT show, it wasn’t surprising for him to keep Shaq in line.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are usually out of control and cannot be contained when they go into their banter zone. With Kenny always enabling the two, only Ernie Johnson knows how to control the legends. His command over them and the show is undeniable.

Apart from this one moment where Ernie had to check Shaq, the banter was immaculate. The entire draft show was entertaining and should become a staple if this format of the All-Star game continues. Shaq and Chuck also continued with their hilarious commentary but Barkley, in his signature style, roasted the entire Salt Lake City.

Charles Barkley roasted Salt Lake City

Just as the game started, Charles Barkley began a monologue on how horrible Salt Lake City is. He called it boring and claimed there was nothing to do in Salt Lake.

Chuck: “These people going to heaven. Ain’t nothing to do in this boring ass city. It’s a great city, but ain’t nothing to do here. Can’t smoke, can’t drink. These people going to heaven.”

To be fair, Chuck’s attack on Salt Lake wasn’t surprising in the least. He is known for going after cities like this and has done so in the past. But no one hates Chuck for it, except for San Fransisco. After all, this is who Chuck is and has always been. Hard to separate Chuck from his desire to say whatever he wants.

