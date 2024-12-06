“Steph Curry’s in the Best Shape of Any NBA Player”: Chandler Parsons Has High Praise for Warriors Star

While Stephen Curry is often hailed for changing the game of basketball, his level of physical fitness is often overlooked. On Run It Back, Chandler Parsons discussed Curry’s incredible physical fitness, hailing the Warriors superstar as the fittest NBA player ever.

Parsons claimed that there isn’t another athlete in the league’s history who is as conditioned as Curry. The 36-year-old was praised for being relentless in his movements on the floor, even at this age. Parsons said, “He is the most conditioned NBA player in the history of the game…Dude, he doesn’t stop. Moving, he goes back and forth. He is in the best shape of any NBA player, I think ever…It is unbelievable.”

The 36-year-old then went on to describe the Warriors’ system that operates around Steph. He stated that they have developed their game around him so well that they can find him “the minute he gets off the ball.”

"Steph Curry's in the best shape of any NBA player ever." – Chandler Parsons 💪 "Since JJ Redick." – Lou Williams Do you think Steph is the best-conditioned player in league history? 📺 https://t.co/iQzNMjiVd2@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/Hbp6i54ZjX — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 5, 2024

This is where Steph’s biggest strength comes into play. Even if they hand him the ball at 30 feet, he can find the bucket before the shot clock runs out. This strategy has not only won them games but has also added four NBA titles to their trophy cabinet.

Curry makes it very hard for opposition defenders to track him with his relentless movements on the court. His quick release and accuracy makes it difficult to even properly contest his shots.

Even though it looks effortless, Curry’s game has been developed through decades of practice.

Stephen Curry’s strength and workout

Although most people see him as a Baby-Faced Assassin, Steph is incredibly powerful and strong. Keke Lyles, the director of Athletic Performance for the Warriors, said in a 2015 interview that Steph is 10 times stronger than most people think.

“He’s probably 10 times stronger than what people think. The exercise the Warriors prefer is the trapbar dead lift… Steph’s the second strongest on our team pulling that one. For his size, Steph is ridiculous strong,” Lyles said.

The Dubs guard’s teammate Draymond Green believes that Steph likes to push this agenda of his game being effortless. During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, he said that the Warriors veteran ‘dumbs down’ his workouts when he has other people around him.

“When people work out with him [Steph Curry], like I watch him dumb his workout down now. Like he dumbs his workout down often, like if guys are gonna workout with him,” Green said.

Green has known Steph for over a decade, so there’s no reason to question his take on the superstar’s workout plan. But even if it’s true, those who play against him know that Steph is so much better than what most people think.