“I’ve pulled guns on teammates before, this time I just got caught”: Gilbert Arenas nonchalantly speaks about his incident on bringing guns into the locker room during his tenure with the Washington Wizards

Gilbert Arenas was famous for two things – Taking over responsibilities from Michael Jordan, and taking guns to the locker room

Gilbert Arenas was a guard who was wily at the rim as well as a sharpshooter from 3 point land. In an era of the mid-range game being strong, he was taking about 7 3 pointers a game. He was a part of that breed of guards who were beginning to score more. While he was a shooter on court, he liked to do some shooting off it too.

The 3x All-Star was a proud owner of about 500+ arms. In fact, he was caught bringing 4 of them into the locker room. Moreover, he was seen putting them on his teammate Javaris Crittenton’s chair. In fact, both of them were questioned separately. All that being said, there was no denying that the man actually brought 4 guns into a place of work. He himself described the gym and practice area to be their safe house. Despite that, he endangered everyone by bringing multiple guns into it.

When asked about it, he laughs it off casually. Moreover, he said he only brought them to give it off to Javaris and nothing else. While stories may have been fudged or misinterpreted, the fact of the matter remains: Gilbert Arenas was packing in a situation that posed no threat to him whatsoever. This one incident was enough to derail everything he built till then in the league. He was slowly phased out, being waived finally by Dallas in 2012, aged only 31.

Gilbert Arenas may have been a really good player – but that does not change the fact he was immature

“No Chill Gil” was his nickname, and he definitely was that throughout his career. He took things way too lightly. It eventually led to his demise as a player that could have been a fan favorite. During his time with the Wizards, Arenas was known for giving the league’s favorite player Kobe Bryant a tough match-up each time they played. Not many players can say they had Kobe’s number, but Arenas was one of them.

When a player who could outwit Kobe on a regular basis isn’t remorseful of his actions, he doesn’t deserve any empathy. Arenas may have made his share of money in his time in the league, but he wouldn’t be remembered fondly at all. Fans love a player who leaves it all on the court, and someone they can look up to off it. As someone who wields so much power to influence regular people’s outlook on life, his cavalier attitude even now is sickening.

He laughed off the incident like it was no big deal. Agent Zero did end his career with 0 championships, 0 respect as a person, and a 0 recall factor amongst the young fans. In a country that is so notorious about gun laws and school shootings, his stories about flaunting over 500 firearms at the time of the incident in the locker room can leave anyone aghast.

