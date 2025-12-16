“Steph Should Feel Like I Won This Era”: Paul Pierce Agrees With Carmelo Anthony’s Steph Curry GOAT Take

The NBA GOAT debate is one of those arguments that never truly ends. Some fans swear by championships and point straight to Michael Jordan, while others value longevity and all-around dominance, putting LeBron James at the forefront. However, one name that often gets overlooked in this discussion is Stephen Curry’s.

The conversation took an interesting turn recently when Carmelo Anthony weighed in during his interview with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast. Melo argued that Curry deserves to be included among the GOAT contenders.

“How you gonna sit there and tell me that Steph is not in that conversation? In Steph’s eyes, probably, it’s Mike, It’s Kobe, and then it’s ‘me.’ Right? Like he’s not gonna put Bron over himself. But he has every legitimate argument,” stated the Nuggets and Knicks legend.

It’s hard to argue against it. Curry not only has four NBA titles to his name, but also two MVPs, a Finals MVP, and 11 All-Star selections. Beyond the accolades, his impact goes even deeper. The modern NBA was reshaped during the Steph era, with offenses now built around the three-point shot. That shift doesn’t happen without Curry’s unprecedented shooting range and accuracy from deep.

So when Danny Green and Paul Pierce deciphered Melo’s comments on The Chef, it led to an interesting argument. “If you’re one of those guys, if you’ve done that much, you should see yourself as one of the greatest of all time, especially at your position,” suggested Green. “But all in all, Carmelo is wildin.”

Pierce understood where Carmelo was coming from though. “Steph should feel like I won this era. I beat him, three times. Why wouldn’t I feel like that?” asked Pierce.

It’s a legitimate question. While Curry does have a better Finals record against James, Green pointed out that he wasn’t the best player in any of those victories. He also noted that Curry’s lone Finals MVP didn’t come until 2022.

“The man has a unanimous MVP while Bron was in his prime,” added Pierce after getting more lip. “Bron has four of them,” responded Green with a laugh.

This is why the GOAT debate is always so fun. It tends to spark fiery discussions. One comment quickly turns into ten different arguments, and suddenly fans, former players, and legends are all approaching the topic from completely different angles.

Curry’s resume, his impact on the game, and even his confidence in his own greatness only add fuel to an already blazing conversation. In the end, there is no definitive verdict. Just endless debates, strong opinions, and a league rich enough in greatness to keep the argument alive forever.