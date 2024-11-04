Charles Barkley Disses Joel Embiid Again: It’s Ridiculous if Players Make $85 Million and Refuse to Play Back-to-Back Games

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Charles Barkley endured gruelling fouls in almost every single game in his 16-year career, but he never played less than 67 games in a season during his stint with the franchise. Therefore, it’s natural for him to get upset when the current franchise player of the Sixers, Joel Embiid, refuses to play back-to-back games in an era where superstars endure much less physical torment.

Barkley couldn’t contain his distaste on the Dan Patrick Show while talking about the players’ new load management strategies in the regular season. He also took shots at Embiid’s new policy to never play back-to-back games without mentioning his name.

Barkley said,

“What’s going to be the biggest problem going forward when we have guys making $80,90,100 million not playing back-to-back games…We can’t have a guy making $95 million saying I can’t play basketball four days a week.”

“If anybody thinks that’s a good idea, they’re crazy…You don’t tell people you’re not gonna play back-to-back games. That’s just where the stupidity started.”

In addition, Barkley mentioned how the NBA’s new media rights deal is expected to bring a boost in salaries. The 61-year-old suggested the possibility of yearly income increasing to as much as $95 million. And therefore, fans would be upset if players still refused to play at least three times a week after supposedly getting paid over a million dollars per game.

However, it’s uncertain whether we’ll see such a big spike in salaries so soon. Stephen Curry is earning $51,414,938 as the highest paid player of the 2024-25 season.

Embiid’s injury history has prompted him to implementing a load management plan. He wants to be available in the postseason for his team even if it costs him regular season accolades.

The concept of load management became popularized from the Raptors’ plan with Kawhi Leonard in the 2018-19 season. Toronto’s experiment, which ended with an NBA championship, inspired many teams to do the same with their stars.

Paul George, Embiid’s co-star, is expected to join the Cameroonian star in a load management plan amidst his recovery from a hyper-extended knee.

However, Barkley isn’t the only NBA legend to share his distaste for Embiid’s comments. Hall-of-Fame forward, Kevin Garnett, was one of the first people to sound off against Embiid’s decision. The Chuckster had called out Embiid previously as well.

Barkley has criticized Embiid before

This isn’t the first time that Barkley has criticized Embiid for his comments regarding back-to-backs. He took to ‘Inside The NBA‘ alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson after the comments were made to discuss its implications.

Barkley called out Embiid’s toughness by claiming that NBA players are “not steelworkers.” His words were spoken in a passionate flurry of rage toward the Sixers star.

Additionally, O’Neal threw shots at Embiid’s attempt at load management saying, “You can’t be afraid of injuries.”

There isn’t a guarantee that load management will ensure Embiid’s health for Philadelphia’s postseason push. This season may thus have some serious implications for Embiid’s career going forward.