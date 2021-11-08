“We fought! Shout out to the team! Shout out to RJ, shout out to Mo Bamba!”: Magic’s Cole Anthony gives yet another hilarious interview, as he carries the Magic past the Jazz

Cole Anthony shines against the Jazz, scores a game-high 33 points, and gives a hilarious interview in the post-game

The Orlando Magic surprised everyone as they took down the Utah Jazz. The Magic, who just recorded their third win of the season, handed the Jazz their third loss, and the second straight loss in a row. The Jazz came to Orlando, after losing to Miami 118-115 last night.

Cole Anthony was all over the place. The 21-year-old scored a game-high 33 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks tonight. Wendall Carter Jr. scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished 6 assists. RJ Hampton came up big with some clutch buckets.

The Utah Jazz tried their best and held a lead as big as 13 points. However, they ran out of gas in the 4th quarter, as the Magic outscored them 32-15. After the game, we got to witness yet another hilarious Cole Anthony interview.

Cole Anthony has a brilliant post-game interview, credits the team for the win

Magic sophomore Cole Anthony was the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After a few glimpses of brilliance last season, Anthony has improved a lot this year. He has been playing with confidence, and has been contributing much more. Cole is known for his hilarious post-game interviews.

Tonight, after his game-high 33 points, even the broadcaster was excited about the interview. Asking Cole about the win tonight, he said,

“Yeah, we fought hard. Shout out to the team. Shout out to RJ, shout out to Dell, shout out to Mo Bamba!”

yet another tremendous Cole Anthony postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/c52lBBTxJa — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 8, 2021

The Magic have confidence in their star rookie Jalen Suggs, to find his stroke. Once the Magic get their pieces right, they do have a core that can cause troubles in the years to come.