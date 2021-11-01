Basketball

“I said ‘F*ck you’ back to the dude who told LeBron James ‘F*ck you’”: When Udonis Haslem played bodyguard as a spectator heckled the then-Heat star

“I said ‘F*ck you’ back to the dude who told LeBron James ‘F*ck you’”: When Udonis Haslem played bodyguard as a spectator heckled the then-Heat star
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Take Michael Jordan who was battered and bruised and was f*c*ed up running around, off the screens, through the paint and put him in the rules today": Vince Carter describes how MJ would have fared in today's NBA
Next Article
BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9: Schedule and upcoming matches
NBA Latest Post
“I said ‘F*ck you’ back to the dude who told LeBron James ‘F*ck you’”: When Udonis Haslem played bodyguard as a spectator heckled the then-Heat star
“I said ‘F*ck you’ back to the dude who told LeBron James ‘F*ck you’”: When Udonis Haslem played bodyguard as a spectator heckled the then-Heat star

Udonis Haslem revealed that he once played bodyguard to LeBron James as a spectator heckled…