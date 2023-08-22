With $242,400,000 Flowing to LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Co., Shaquille O’Neal Marvels at NBA Salaries Going Into 2023–24 Season

The 2023-24 season is merely 63 days away, and there is already so much hype about it. We have a lot to look forward to, with all the offseason changes. Stephen Curry has Chris Paul on the Warriors now. LeBron James made sure the Lakers kept their core together while adding new pieces. The Suns have totally reshaped the way the squad looks. However, the one aspect of the season that Shaquille O’Neal has paid the most attention to is the salaries that the players are drawing. Shaq shared on his IG story how the Top-5 players are taking home over $242,400,000 amongst themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal has a staggering net worth of over $400 Million. Despite the same, he’s expressed his discontent with the kind of contracts the players nowadays are getting. One of the best examples of the same is Rudy Gobert. However, in this case, since the list is just superstars, I’m sure Shaq would have no issues with how much the Top-5 are drawing.

LeBron James 3rd, Stephen Curry leads the charts for the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 season brings about LeBron James’ 21st year in the NBA. He’ll kickstart his 2-year, $99 Million extension with the Lakers. Taking home $47.61 Million, LeBron James is tied with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid as the 3rd highest salary drawer for the upcoming season.

Kevin Durant sits 2nd on the list, with $47.65 Million coming his way by the end of the season. Topping the charts since the 2017-18 season, Stephen Curry will continue to do so in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season as well. He’s expected to take home $51.92 Million in salaries.

Shaquille O’Neal must have come across this list on his Instagram and couldn’t help himself from sharing the same.

I’m sure Shaq is marveling at the numbers and wondering what would’ve happened if he was playing in the current era and how much he’d be taking home.

Shaquille O’Neal voiced concern about the ‘mid-level players’

Not too long ago, Shaq took to his IG stories to share Kevin Garnett’s concert for the mid-level players. Kevin Garnett tweeted after an ESPN analyst compiled the report for salaries to be paid out during the 2023-24 season.

Shaq had shared the same on his story.

For someone who was the ‘top-dog’ all his career, it’s nice to see Shaq stand up for the mid-level players.