Basketball

“Stephen A Smith has wanted Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’ for years”: Reports claim the ESPN analyst didn’t appreciate Kellerman’s ‘smartest guy in the room’ attitude

“Stephen A Smith has wanted Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’ for years”: Reports claim the ESPN analyst didn’t appreciate Kellerman’s ‘smartest guy in the room’ attitude
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"There was a time Kevin Durant had blocked my number on his phone": Warriors' Draymond Green talks about the rough times following the infamous 2018 blowup
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento
Latest NBA News
“Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento
“Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento

‘The Rock’ took to Smackdown in the early 2000s to sing about how much he…