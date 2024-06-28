Stephen A. Smith Is Convinced Paul George Will Not Be a Good Asset for the Warriors

The trade rumors about Paul George leaving the Clippers to go to Golden State are high. While for now, they’re just rumors as nothing official has come out yet, Stephen A. Smith believes that it’s better if the rumors never come to life. On a recent episode of First Take, the media veteran was asked if George joining the Warriors is even a good idea in his opinion.

The 56-year-old vehemently claimed that there’s no place for Paul George in the Warriors setup. Smith said that he doesn’t have a problem with the 34-year-old looking out for himself or even wanting a max deal. In fact, in the current business structure of the league, he believes that PG-13 deserves a max contract.

However, in his opinion, Dub Nation is not the door he should be knocking on. Smith said that regardless of his prowess on the court, playing alongside Stephen Curry isn’t a good choice for him. He also believes that the Warriors will need someone who can catch and shoot, the role that Klay Thompson has executed to the T so far.

According to the ESPN analyst, PG-13 doesn’t have the skill set to fit into the Warriors’ requirements. So Smith said,

“I would just tell you, in that system, the way that they play, knowing that Steph Curry will be his teammate. Paul George can ball and he can hit a three, he can get to the basket, he’s a big-time defender as well… I just don’t view him as a catch and shoot guy…”

.@stephenasmith says Paul George's style of play wouldn't fit with Golden State 🏀 "He's better suited for the Clippers. He's better suited for Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/U6guOwMvry — First Take (@FirstTake) June 27, 2024

If Paul George is looking to move, Stephen A. suggested some options to him as well which are better suited to his style of play. He said that the Clippers are the right organization for him, but if he wants to switch, the 76ers can also be a great team for him. The ESPN analyst also mentioned that the Knicks as well was a good option, but he just couldn’t see how PG-13 would fit into the Warriors setup. So, logically, what are Paul George’s options if he doesn’t want to be with the Clippers anymore?

Three possible destinations for Paul George

Even though the 56-year-old believes that George will not be a good fit for the Warriors, Dub Nation will soon be in dire need of a star player. If the rumors about Klay Thompson turn out to be true, not only will the Warriors lose a key player, but Steph will also be faced with the burden of handling the team’s offense.

In that scenario, they can use someone like George who might not be as effective in catch and shoot but can definitely take up the scoring responsibility. As Smith also suggested, the 76ers are another great choice for George. Other than the fact that they have enough space to offer him a big contract, Joel Embiid recently hinted at possibly bringing the nine-time All-Star to Philly.

During the Game 4 between the Mavs and the Celtics, Embiid and PG-13 sat together for the preview. While talking about the 76ers’ plans for the next season, Embiid glanced at George, alluding that the 76ers might be interested.

Another team that can be the next home for the 34-year-old is the Orlando Magic. They are currently on the lookout for a great two-way guard, and they also have the freedom to offer a max contract, both of these things fit right in the same bracket as Paul George. All things considered, he has at least three solid options if he doesn’t want to be a Clipper anymore.