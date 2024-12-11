‘Stephen A. Smith Is Not Big Enough for Me’: Shaquille O’Neal Declines SAS’s Request for a Free Throw Contest

Stephen A. Smith will be joining the Inside the NBA crew on December 14th. But this crossover might have some extra fireworks in store for fans as the First Take host proposed a free-throw contest to the TNT cast of three former NBA legends. Smith’s challenge prompted an array of humorous responses from the TNT crew.

When Ernie Johnson floated the challenge to his co-hosts, Charles Barkley was the first one to chime in. “Kenny’s the only that’s a good free throw shooter,” Chuck said.

Kenny Smith, meanwhile, had a pretty good clue as to why Smith would suddenly be so confident in his shooting stroke. The former Houston Rocket revealed he saw that Smith was working with one of the world’s best coaches. “Firstly, the Lethal Shooter, one of the greatest teachers in shooting was teaching Stephen A. how to shoot… So, I made a comment about TNT versus ESPN,” Smith said.

Kenny thinks he’s “too good” for this Which of the guys do you think should square off against @stephenasmith? pic.twitter.com/wXvLFVQcge — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 11, 2024

But the Jet went on to decline Stephen A.’s offer because he declared himself to be much above the ESPN analyst in terms of basketball talent. He also cited his body of work in the TNT studio to corroborate his claim.

Barkley was quick to accept the challenge, but when the question shifted to Shaq, the Diesel turned down the challenge like Kenny, dismissing Smith as too small of a prospect for him to take on. Instead, the Big Fella proposed a hypothetical pickup game between the TNT crew and other NBA commentators.

“First of all, Stephen A is not big enough for me, I decline. What I propose is four-on-four,” Shaq said. The big fella named Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and Kendrick Perkins, as potential teammates for Stephen A. against the TNT’s four members.

Stephen A. did not receive the quick dismissal kindly and decided to take to X to publicize his response. “This ain’t a first pitch fellas. I’ll give [Kenny] a chance in a FT contest — Queens (NY) in the building. I’m beating Chuck. [Shaq]? Why are you even talking? NO CHANCE. [Ernie]: I humbly stand down to you, sir. See y’all this Saturday. Love y’all,” The 57-year-old quoted.

This ain’t a first pitch fellas. I’ll give @TheJetOnTNT a chance in a FT contest — Queens (NY) in the building. I’m beating Chuck. @SHAQ? Why are you even talking? NO CHANCE. @TurnerSportsEJ: I humbly stand down to you, sir. See y’all this Saturday. Love y’all https://t.co/SlKVWTfCIb — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 11, 2024

If this theoretical competition really was to happen, it’s likely the Inside the NBA crew’s only hope would be Kenny Smith. The guard knocked down over 82% from the stripe during his career and was quick to claim he would dominate SAS.

Stephen A. would have a better shot against Barkley, who hit a modest 73% of his free throws. It’s no surprise to see O’Neal ducking any free-related competition though, as the Hall of Fame big man shot only 52% from the line and was notorious for his struggles from the stripe.