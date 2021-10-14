Basketball

“Stephen A Smith is trying to become to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James”: ESPN Analyst comments yet again, as the Nets’ superstar hosts an Instagram Live

"Stephen A Smith is trying to become to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James": ESPN Analyst comments yet again, as the Nets' superstar hosts an Instagram Live
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“I think it was the right decision": Ricky Pointing defends promoting Marcus Stoinis in IPL 2021 Qualifier-2
Next Article
“We’re not asking Ben Simmons to shoot jump shots... Just come in and be a pro and do your job!”: Sixers' Danny Green comments on the Aussie star’s return to Philadelphia 76ers practice facility
NBA Latest Post
“We’re not asking him to shoot jump shots... Just come in and be a pro and do your job!”: Sixers' Danny Green comments on Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia 76ers practice facility
“We’re not asking Ben Simmons to shoot jump shots… Just come in and be a pro and do your job!”: Sixers’ Danny Green comments on the Aussie star’s return to Philadelphia 76ers practice facility

Danny Green recently aired his thoughts on the Ben Simmons saga, saying he does not…