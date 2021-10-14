“Stephen A Smith is trying to become to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James”: ESPN Analyst comments yet again, as the Nets’ superstar hosts an Instagram Live

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith uploads a video on Twitter, says he would react to Kyrie Irving and his Instagram Live on First Take

There has been a lot of uncertainty around Kyrie Irving and his future in recent times. Due to his vaccination status and the guidelines issued by the city of New York, he cannot play home games. Initially, it was thought that Kyrie would become a part-time player, and play road games. However, all that changed when GM Sean Marks announced Kyrie wouldn’t participate in any team activity unless he is vaccinated.

The questions about Kyrie’s future grew again, now focusing on what it holds. Kyrie took it to his Instagram Live to answer a few.

From his statement, it is clear that Kyrie isn’t about to retire or give up. However, the dilemma at hand has only one solution, and Irving doesn’t want to take it.

Stephen A Smith and others react to Kyrie Irving and his Instagram Live

There were quite a few people watching Kyrie Irving on his Instagram Live. Among the 100K people watching, there was former NBA star Stephen Jackson, and Chance The Rapper.

Almost 100k people are tuning into Kyrie Irving on Instagram right now and he had some big names in there. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson commented, “They movin out of fear. We not.” And artist Chance The Rapper even tossed “💯💯💯” into the comments in support of Irving. — Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) October 14, 2021

When Stephen A Smith got to hear about the live, he couldn’t miss this chance. There were a lot of deep breaths, and Smith said,

“Just heard that Kyrie Irving was on Instagram Live… Tried to let it go, tried to leave it alone.”

I saw Kyrie’s Instagram Live and… pic.twitter.com/M1i0jcLW21 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 14, 2021

Smith decided to wait till tomorrow morning, so he can see the recorded version of the Live himself. He then would take it up on First Take.

All Brooklyn Nets fans would hope Kyrie gets vaccinated soon, and they don’t mess up a second straight shot at a ring.