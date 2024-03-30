Stephen Curry’s Mother Sonya Curry Shows Love to God-Daughter Cameron Brink After Sweet 16 Elimination

In a surprising turn of events, one of the tournament favorites, Stanford, recently got knocked out by underdogs NC State. Stanford was led by veteran player, Cameron Brink. The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year was unable to lead her team down the stretch, as NC State edged out the Cardinal 77-67. Stanford faced issues from the jump, as Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen fell into foul trouble early into the game. With no proper rim protection, NC State scored inside the paint with ease, as Aziaha James exploded for 29 points on the night.

Now eliminated from her last March Madness Tournament, Brink will now look forward to the upcoming WNBA Draft which is in less than three weeks. The 2021 National Champion didn’t take the loss well, as the entire Stanford squad broke down after their shocking upset.

In an attempt to lift her goddaughter’s spirits, Sonya Curry, mother of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, posted a heartfelt story on her Instagram. Detailing Brink’s entire collegiate career and her achievements, Sonya shared a post from Bleacher Report to her stories. The post had a graphic with the following information, “Cameron Brink career at Stanford: NCCA Champion, AP All-American, 2xPac-12 Player of the Year, 3xPac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, 3x All-Pac-12 Team.”

Cameron Brink’s career with the Stanford Cardinal has undoubtedly been one for the history books. Having won anything and everything there was to win, Brink will now look to move past the upsetting loss against the Wolfpack and focus on the WNBA. As a matter of fact, the Cardinal star is projected to go second overall in this year’s draft.

Brink’s godbrother reacted to her declaration for the draft

Just this month, Cardinal center Cameron Brink declared for the WNBA draft. Doing so before this year’s March Madness began, the Stanford legend has now spent four years with her college program before committing to the league. Brink’s god brothers, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, were ecstatic after hearing the news of Brink declaring for this year’s draft. The Curry brothers even posted their ‘congratulations’ on their socials.

Heading into the draft, Brink’s has averaged 17.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 52% shooting in her senior season. She also averaged over 3.6 blocks for the season, highlighting her defensive prowess. With projections showing Brinks going to the Las Vegas Aces, it will be interesting to see how her career turns out in the WNBA.