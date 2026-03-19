Stephen A. Smith Puts Beef With LeBron James Aside, Lauds Him For Taking Up New Role With Lakers

LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, remains an All-Star-caliber player, but his production has decreased in comparison to his usual self. However, the 4 time NBA champion has adapted to a new role with the Los Angeles Lakers, which has led to great praise from experts, including his greatest critic, Stephen A. Smith.

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For the majority of James’ tenure with the Lakers, he has been the face of the franchise and rightfully so. He revitalized the organization during its biggest drought, leading them to a championship in 2020. James was 36-years-old when he did that. He is 41 now!

The Lakers understood they couldn’t task James with such a heavy offensive burden any longer, which fueled their drive to sign Luka Doncic. Last season consisted of ironing out which roles suit the two stars the best. This season, LeBron has willingly stepped into more of a leadership role, which has gained the respect of Stephen A. Smith.

“This man has been an exceptional leader, exceptional champion, an exceptional winner, and he’s showing it as we speak,” Smith proclaimed on ESPN’s First Take.

“This man has been a exceptional leader, exceptional champion, an exceptional winner and he’s showing it as we speak” – Stephen A. Smith on LeBron (Via @FirstTake / h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/GUwyb8cSr2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 19, 2026



Los Angeles has been playing their best basketball at the season and are peaking at the perfect time. The Lakers are currently on a seven-game win streak and creating separation for the third seed in the West. LA has had plenty of excuses to falter, courtesy of the pressure and outside noise about James and his future with the team. Instead, they have blocked it all out and continued to win.

“All of this noise has been made, and all they’ve been doing is winning. [LeBron] has been an incredible contributor to their winning ways. He has stepped up when he has needed to step up,” Smith said.

The Lakers’ recent victory over the Houston Rockets is the perfect example of James stepping up to the plate emphatically. He put up 30 points on an incredibly efficient 13-14 shooting from the field. His ability to complement the team’s offense, without demanding a high usage rate, has allowed the team to truly flourish offensively.

By no means are the Lakers a perfect team. They still have plenty of flaws. Nonetheless, playing the way they are, championship aspirations don’t seem too distant a dream. James has been crucial to that success and will be if they have any hopes for a deep postseason run.