"Baby Herro #2 coming Jan 2023": Tyler Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry shun rumors of  breakup with their recent announcement

Tyler Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry have great news for their fans amid rumors of break-up and cheating.

Tyler Herro’s personal life has been under the public lens off-late. It all began with the former Kentucky guard’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry posting an Instagram story suggesting being cheated on by Herro. The fitness model didn’t hesitate to accuse the Herro of infidelity.

Katya fueled further rumors when she unfollowed the Heat guard from her IG account.

Nonetheless, the couple’s recent posts on social media suggest they have made amends beginning with Herro penning a heartfelt post for Katya on her birthday and sharing pictures of them with their daughter, followed by a Karaoke session.

If this wasn’t enough to stop the negative murmurs and gossip around their relationship, Herro had planned some big news for his fans. The recently crowned 6th MOY and Katya are ready to welcome their second child this January.

Baby Herro #2 coming Jan 2023.

In what it seems, Herro and his girlfriend Katya have resolved all their trust issues, at least that’s what their social media suggests. The two have been posting all their special moments on social media lately. The two recently announced they’d be having a new addition to their family next year.

Coming off the bench, Herro had a career season, averaging 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, shooting close to 40% from the 3-point line. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old failed to replicate this success in the playoffs, shooting a horrid 22.9% from beyond the arc.

Things only got worse as Herro would suffer a groin injury during the ECF, keeping him out for the last 3-games, with the Heat suffering an L at home in a Game Seven against the Celtics.

